Tucked away off Jln Ampang and split from Kampung Baru by a highway is one of KL's oldest Muslim burial grounds. It's shaded by giant banyans and rain trees planted in the early 20th century. The famous film director, actor and singer P Ramlee, two of his former wives and his costar AR Tompel are buried here. Men need to wear long trousers and women a headscarf if they wish to visit.