Free Tree Society

Set up to educate urbanites about gardens and plants, this NGO has given away over 21,000 trees since 2013. Its work is showcased at a lush compact garden, which also boasts perhaps the prettiest toilet in the city. Info boards around the beds of tropical plantings cover subjects such as landscaping and pond life.

There's an image of an endangered animal hidden on each of the info boards as a way of making it fun for kids to learn about the natural environment. Tours can be arranged via Airbnb or by booking ahead via email.