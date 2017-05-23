Welcome to Southern Rift Valley
Ultimate Africa
Spanning nine countries, this journey is full of diverse cultures, abundant wildlife, spectacular landscapes, stunning beaches, and loads of adventure. Track the Big Five across open savannah, explore the Okavango Delta in a dugout mokoro canoe, encounter gorillas deep in the Ugandan wilderness – do it all on this ultimate 52-day adventure and get a real feel for how large Africa truly is. Travel aboard our rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Encounter rare wildlife and real people on this unique and cost-effective journey through the stunning scenery of Southern and East Africa.
Safari in Kenya & Tanzania
Few travel experiences compare to encountering the legendary wildlife of the Serengeti and Masai Mara alongside expert naturalists. On this two-week trip through the grasslands of Kenya and Tanzania, explore incredible national parks and stay at beautifully outfitted safari lodges and camps. Experience the East African savannah with all five senses as you search for the “big five.”
Kenya & Tanzania Overland
Nairobi is your gateway to this ten-day adventure that serves up all of Africa's wildness for a decidedly mild price. Here, you'll head out across the acacia-spotted savannah of the Serengeti and the plains of the majestic Masai Mara in search of the Big Five. Our overland adventure vehicle (OAV) will ferry you through the incredible scenery of Kenya and Tanzania safely and in good spirits — and camping will keep you close to the action. With this much stunning African wilderness so close at hand, expect your shutter finger to get a hefty workout.
Kenya Safari Experience
Tap into the essence of East Africa on an eight-day safari in Kenya. Take daily wildlife drives in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, discover the Maasai way of life, and learn about elephant conservation from a representative of the Kenya Wildlife Service. With endless plains teeming with wildlife and dotted with acacia trees, you won’t want to blink – or put down your camera.
Kenya & Tanzania Camping Safari
Led by a certified safari guide, this 14-day tour will bring you to the famous wildlife habitats of both Kenya and Tanzania. Descend into the Great Rift Valley and the Ngorongoro Crater for stunning wilderness and let your spirit soar as you race across the plains of the Masai Mara and Serengeti tracking Africa’s elusive Big Five. Our safari vehicles minimize drive times and improve your chances of getting the perfect shot – and full-service camping will bring you even closer to the region’s wildlife.
East Africa Overland
From the incomparable wildlife of Uganda to the source of the Nile and onto the sunny beaches of Zanzibar, journey overland across East Africa on this thrilling three-week adventure. Track mountain gorillas through remote forest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and pursue the elusive Big Five across open savannah on an unforgettable wildlife safari drive. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to see the highlights while wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Discover the diversity of wildlife, landscape, and people on your journey through these fascinating countries.