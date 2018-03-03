Welcome to Dead Sea Highway
There are more waters to take than just the Dead Sea, however. Nearby is Bethany-Beyond-the-Jordan, the site where Jesus Christ is said to have been baptised, and a magnet for religious and secular tourists alike. More worldly attractions can be found at the nature reserve of Wadi Mujib, where you can splash your way through watery canyon trails.
Jordan is famed for its ancient past but its present is pretty darn compelling, too. The natural and man-made wonders of Petra and Wadi Rum have been drawing travellers here for ages, but the rough-hewn grandeur of Jordan has remained a secret known only to the boldest of thrill-seekers. Trek the rocky hills to isolated villages along the trails near Ajloun, hike down canyons towards the Dead Sea, and discover the Dana Biosphere Reserve. See for yourself why Jordan is a secret we just couldn’t keep to ourselves any longer.
Israel Explorer
Perched at the crossroads of Middle Eastern history for centuries and the spiritual home to Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike, Israel remains a must-visit destination for anyone eager to understand this dynamic, always-changing region. Explore the historic towns of Bethlehem and Nazareth, tune into the rhythm of daily life in the Golan Heights, visit Bedouin communities in the Negev Desert, and experience a soul-stirring visit to a refugee camp. Thousands of incredible moments, one comprehensive trip.
Explore Israel & Jordan
Step into the ancient world of the Middle East on a two-week journey that combines the highlights of Israel and Jordan. Discover life in Jerusalem on a dual-perspective walking tour with Israeli and Palestinian guides, explore the Roman ruins of Jerash, ride through the desert on a 4x4, and venture into the awesome and ancient city of Petra. Connect with the past while glimpsing contemporary life in this incredible region.
Explore Jordan
UNESCO has called the ancient stone city of Petra one of the most precious cultural properties in the world. Experience it for yourself on this eight-day adventure through Jordan’s past and present. Float in the Dead Sea, explore incredible archaeological ruins, take an exciting 4x4 drive into the desert, and walk through the “Lost City” itself after a lecture by a local archaeologist. Live out your Indiana Jones fantasies while discovering the true story of this eternal place.
Jordan Highlights
Looking to explore a piece of the ancient past? Go no further than Jordan. Our local CEO will ensure a thrilling journey throughout Jordan’s past and present, including a dip in the Dead Sea and a visit to Kerak Castle. Find your own bit of desert peace as you explore archaeological ruins and see what Israel looks like from the top of Mt Nebo. Start making history back where history began.
Jordan and Israel Adventure
History. Religion. Adventure. Beauty. This tour highlights all of the above and more during a two-week exploration of Israel and Jordan. Use the present to connect with the past as you explore some of the best Roman ruins outside of Italy, swim in the Dead Sea, take in Petra’s fascinating history, ride through the desert on a 4x4, and spend the night camping in a Bedouin camp. In 15 days you’ll travel through thousands of years of history. Daunting? Maybe. Life-changing? Definitely.