Welcome to Dead Sea Highway

Sometimes you’ve got to get down low to find the real highlights. The Dead Sea is the example par excellence – to be found quite literally at the lowest point on earth. Taking a dip takes on a new meaning here, as the intensely salty water keeps you so buoyant you’ll be bobbing about like a cork rather than gracefully swimming a few strokes. Dead Sea mud famously doubles as a skincare product, and you can take things to a more luxurious level at one of the many high-end spas that line the coast.

Read More