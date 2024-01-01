Tokyo Station Gallery

Within the north end of the original Tokyo Station brick building, this small museum mounts regularly changing exhibitions sometimes based around JR's own art collection, sometimes on themes connected to the railway. Admission prices depend on the exhibition.

Nearby Tokyo attractions

1. Tokyo Station

0.13 MILES

Tokyo Station celebrated its centenary in 2014 with a major renovation and expansion. Kingo Tatsuno's original elegant brick building on the Marunouchi…

2. Intermediatheque

0.19 MILES

Dedicated to interdisciplinary experimentation, Intermediatheque cherry-picks from the vast collection of the University of Tokyo to craft a fascinating,…

3. Wadakura Fountain Park

0.34 MILES

Just to the northeast corner of Kōkyo-gaien Plaza, this small park has two fountains that were built to commemorate the weddings of past Emperor Akihito…

4. Mitsubishi Ichigōkan Museum

0.35 MILES

Housed in a handsome reproduction of the area’s first office building (designed in 1894 by English architect Josiah Conder), this museum showcases…

5. Artizon Museum

0.37 MILES

Amassed by Bridgestone founder Ishibashi Shōjiro, this is one of the best French impressionist collections you will find in Asia – although it is closed…

6. Tokyo International Forum

0.41 MILES

This architectural marvel designed by Rafael Viñoly houses a convention and arts centre, with eight auditoriums and a spacious courtyard in which concerts…

7. Ōte-mon

0.43 MILES

Ōte-mon, meaning 'great hand gate', was the main entrance to Edo-jō and would have had a guard of 120 men. It is now the main gate to the Imperial Palace…

8. Mitsui Memorial Museum

0.45 MILES

Stately wood panelling surrounds a small collection of traditional Japanese art and artefacts, including ceramics, paintings and nō (stylised dance-drama)…