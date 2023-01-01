Artizon Museum

Amassed by Bridgestone founder Ishibashi Shōjiro, this is one of the best French impressionist collections you will find in Asia – although it is closed until January 2020 for major renovations to the building. When it reopens, the European paintings are undoubtedly the main attraction (think Renoir, Ingres, Monet, Corot, Matisse, Picasso, Kandinsky et al).

The museum also exhibits sculpture and some works by Japanese impressionists, as well as European pieces that employ abstract or neoclassical aesthetics.