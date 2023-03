Guarded by bronze lions and dragons, this handsome 1911-vintage granite bridge over the Nihombashi-gawa is partly obscured by the overhead expressway. During the Edo period, this was the beginning of the great trunk roads (the Tōkaidō, the Nikkō Kaidō etc) that took daimyō (domain lords) between the capital and their home provinces. It's still the point from which distances to Tokyo are measured.