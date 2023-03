Just to the northeast corner of Kōkyo-gaien Plaza, this small park has two fountains that were built to commemorate the weddings of past Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in 1961 and, as of his succession in April 2019, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in 1995. There's a small rest house here with photos of the ceremonies. One of the fountains puts on a display at 20 past the hour; the other at 40 past the hour.