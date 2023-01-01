Toyota Kaikan Museum

See up to 20 shiny examples of the latest automotive technology hot off the production line and witness firsthand how they're made here at Toyota's global HQ. Fascinating two-hour tours of Toyota Motor Corporation's main factory begin at the Exhibition Hall, with many exhibits fully revamped recently. You can visit the museum any time it's open, but free daily tours must be booked two weeks to three months ahead. Check the website for full details.

Allow two hours to get to Toyota city from central Nagoya; refer to the website for directions and reservations.