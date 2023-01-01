Although the current buildings were completed in 1966, Atsuta-jingū has been a shrine for over 1900 years and is one of the most sacred Shintō shrines in Japan. Nestled among ancient cypresses, it houses the sacred kusanagi-no-tsurugi (grass-cutting sword), one of three regalia that, according to legend, were presented to the imperial family by the sun goddess Amaterasu. There's a changing collection of more than 4000 Tokugawa-era swords, masks and paintings on display in the Treasure Hall.