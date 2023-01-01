The original structure, built between 1610 and 1614 by Tokugawa Ieyasu for his ninth son, was levelled in WWII. Today's castle is a concrete replica (with elevator) completed in 1959. Renovations are ongoing. On the roof, look for the 3m-long gilded shachi-hoko (legendary creatures possessing a tiger's head and a carp's body). Inside, find treasures, an armour collection and the histories of the Oda, Toyotomi and Tokugawa families. Free English tours run every day at 1pm from the castle's east gate.

The beautiful year-round garden, Ninomaru-en (二の丸園) has a number of pretty teahouses.