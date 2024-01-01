Oasis 21

Nagoya

Oasis 21 is a bus terminal and transit hub with a difference. Its iconic 'galaxy platform' – an elliptical glass-and-steel structure filled with water for visual effect and cooling purposes – caused quite a stir when it was built. Climb the stairs and walk around it while you're waiting for your next ride; it's most fun at night, when it's adventurously lit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Meiji-mura

    Meiji-mura

    12.72 MILES

    Due to war, earthquakes and development, few Meiji-era buildings have survived here. In 1965 this open-air museum was created to preserve this unique…

  • Inuyama-jō

    Inuyama-jō

    15.08 MILES

    A National Treasure, Japan's oldest standing castle is said to have originated as a fort in 1440. The current donjon (main keep), built atop a 40m rise…

  • Tokugawa Art Museum

    Tokugawa Art Museum

    1.13 MILES

    A must for anyone interested in Japanese culture and history, this museum has a collection of over 10,000 pieces that includes National Treasures and…

  • Atsuta-jingū

    Atsuta-jingū

    3.14 MILES

    Although the current buildings were completed in 1966, Atsuta-jingū has been a shrine for over 1900 years and is one of the most sacred Shintō shrines in…

  • Japan, Tokai Region, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya, Minato Ward, Japanese bullet train at museum. (Photo by: JTB/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    SCMAGLEV & Railway Park

    9.07 MILES

    Trainspotters will be in heaven at this fantastic hands-on museum. Featuring actual maglev (the world's fastest train – 581km/h), shinkansen (bullet…

  • Ōagata-jinja

    Ōagata-jinja

    11.41 MILES

    This ancient shrine on a lovely hillside is dedicated to female Shintō deity Izanami and attracts women seeking marriage or fertility. See if you can find…

  • Toyota Kaikan Museum

    Toyota Kaikan Museum

    16.33 MILES

    See up to 20 shiny examples of the latest automotive technology hot off the production line and witness firsthand how they're made here at Toyota's global…

  • Tagata-jinja

    Tagata-jinja

    10.12 MILES

    Izanagi, the male counterpart of female deity Izanami, is commemorated at this shrine, with countless wooden and stone phalluses to celebrate. You can buy…

Nearby Nagoya attractions

1. Nagoya TV Tower

0.19 MILES

Nagoya's much-loved TV tower, completed in 1954, was the first of its kind in Japan. The tower's central location makes its 100m-high Sky Balcony a great…

2. International Design Centre Nagoya

0.54 MILES

Housed in the swooping Nadya Park complex is this secular shrine to the deities of conceptualisation, form and function. Design touchstones from art deco…

3. Nagoya City Archives

0.71 MILES

Built in 1922, this grand Taisho-era Court of Appeal now houses the city archives. While the archives themselves are difficult to navigate for non…

4. Nagoya City Science Museum

0.77 MILES

This hands-on museum claims the world's largest dome-screen planetarium, with some seriously out-of-this-world projection technology. There's also a…

5. Ōsu Kannon

1.02 MILES

The much-visited, workaday Ōsu Kannon temple traces its roots back to 1333. Devoted to the Buddha of Compassion, the temple was moved to its present…

6. Tokugawa-en

1.12 MILES

This delightful Japanese garden adjacent to the Tokugawa Art Museum was donated by the Tokugawa family to Nagoya city in 1931 but destroyed by bombing in…

Tokugawa Art Museum

1.13 MILES

A must for anyone interested in Japanese culture and history, this museum has a collection of over 10,000 pieces that includes National Treasures and…

8. Nagoya-jō

1.22 MILES

The original structure, built between 1610 and 1614 by Tokugawa Ieyasu for his ninth son, was levelled in WWII. Today's castle is a concrete replica (with…