Oasis 21 is a bus terminal and transit hub with a difference. Its iconic 'galaxy platform' – an elliptical glass-and-steel structure filled with water for visual effect and cooling purposes – caused quite a stir when it was built. Climb the stairs and walk around it while you're waiting for your next ride; it's most fun at night, when it's adventurously lit.
Nagoya
