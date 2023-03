This delightful Japanese garden adjacent to the Tokugawa Art Museum was donated by the Tokugawa family to Nagoya city in 1931 but destroyed by bombing in 1945. From that time until a three-year restoration project was completed in 2004, the site was used as a park. Water is its key element – there's a lake, a river, bridges and a waterfall. Each spring 2000 peonies and irises burst into bloom, and maples ignite in the autumn.