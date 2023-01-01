SCMAGLEV & Railway Park

Trainspotters will be in heaven at this fantastic hands-on museum. Featuring actual maglev (the world's fastest train – 581km/h), shinkansen (bullet trains), historical rolling stock and rail simulators, the massive museum offers a fascinating insight into Japanese postwar history through the development of a railroad like no other. The 'hangar' is 20 minutes from Nagoya on the Aonami line, found on the Taiko-dōri side of JR Nagoya Station.

The shinkansen-driving-simulator tickets are assigned on a lottery basis. You must apply to the lottery on the day you wish to drive the simulator, and wait for the results.