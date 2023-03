Among Nagoya's most well-known attractions, this port-side aquarium features one of the largest outdoor tanks in the world, and the permanently moored Fuji Icebreaker ship, now an Antarctic Museum. The main draw here are the dolphin shows, which may concern some visitors: there's increasing evidence to suggest that it's harmful and stressful to keep cetaceans (Nagoya's aquarium has both dolphins and orcas) in captivity.