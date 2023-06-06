Nagoya

Nagoya, Japan City Skyline

Overview

Affable Nagoya (名古屋), birthplace of Toyota and pachinko (a pinball-style game), is a manufacturing powerhouse. Although Nagoya's GDP tops that of many small countries, this middle child has grown accustomed to life in the shadow of its older siblings, Tokyo and Osaka.

    Atsuta-jingū

    Nagoya

    Although the current buildings were completed in 1966, Atsuta-jingū has been a shrine for over 1900 years and is one of the most sacred Shintō shrines in…

    Tokugawa Art Museum

    Nagoya

    A must for anyone interested in Japanese culture and history, this museum has a collection of over 10,000 pieces that includes National Treasures and…

    SCMAGLEV & Railway Park

    Nagoya

    Trainspotters will be in heaven at this fantastic hands-on museum. Featuring actual maglev (the world's fastest train – 581km/h), shinkansen (bullet…

  • Nagoya Castle, Japan

    Nagoya-jō

    Nagoya

    The original structure, built between 1610 and 1614 by Tokugawa Ieyasu for his ninth son, was levelled in WWII. Today's castle is a concrete replica (with…

    Toyota Kaikan Museum

    Nagoya

    See up to 20 shiny examples of the latest automotive technology hot off the production line and witness firsthand how they're made here at Toyota's global…

    Noritake Garden

    Nagoya

    Pottery fans will enjoy a stroll around Noritake Garden, the 1904 factory grounds of one of Japan's best-known porcelain makers, featuring remnants of…

    International Design Centre Nagoya

    Nagoya

    Housed in the swooping Nadya Park complex is this secular shrine to the deities of conceptualisation, form and function. Design touchstones from art deco…

Best Things to Do

Japan’s fourth-largest city, Nagoya lacks the celebrity status of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, but there are lots of reasons to step off the train and explore.

Activities

The 13 best things to do in Nagoya, Japan

Apr 3, 2025 • 11 min read

