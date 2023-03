Housed in the swooping Nadya Park complex is this secular shrine to the deities of conceptualisation, form and function. Design touchstones from art deco to postmodernism, Electrolux to Isamu Noguchi, Arne Jacobsen to the Mini Cooper and everything in between is represented in these significant galleries.

Once sated, design-heads should gravitate to the Loft Department Store, also in Nadya Park, to burn some cash.