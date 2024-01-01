This museum upholds the 400-year-old tradition of shibori (tie-dyeing). Downstairs you'll find historical artefacts, a gift shop, and a video introducing this painstaking and beautiful craft. Upstairs, a number of women patiently demonstrate the art. Arimatsu is about 20 minutes from Nagoya on the Meitetsu main line, towards Toyohashi.
Arimatsu Narumi Tie Dyeing Museum
Nagoya
