Some visitors might find the size of the enclosures at this otherwise well-kept zoo a little disheartening. A low admission price and the attractive attached botanical gardens earn this recommendation, especially for those travelling with kids. Higashiyama is also known for its ruggedly handsome resident gorilla Shabani. The zoo is a three-minute walk from Higashiyama-kōen Station. If you're more interested in the gardens, use Hoshigaoka Station.