A landmark for miles around, Bracciano's 15th-century castle is a formidable sight with its crenellated walls and round towers. Inside, it harbours a collection of art, ceramics, objets d'art and medieval weaponry amassed by Prince Baldassarre Odescalchi in the latter half of the 19th century.

The castle is also a renowned wedding venue and over the years has hosted the nuptials of several A-list couples including Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.