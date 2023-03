A cobbled footbridge, Ponte Milvio is best known as the site of the ancient Battle of the Milvian Bridge. It was first built in 109 BC to carry Via Flaminia over the Tiber and survived intact until 1849, when Garibaldi’s troops partially destroyed it to stop advancing French soldiers. Pope Pius IX had it rebuilt a year later.

Its northern end is marked by the Torretta Valadier, a fortified gate added by the architect Valadier in 1805.