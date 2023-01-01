Auditorium Parco della Musica

Rome

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Villa Borghese area. Architect Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Designed by starchitect Renzo Piano and inaugurated in 2002, Rome's flagship cultural centre is an audacious work of architecture consisting of three silver pod-like concert halls set round a 3000-seat amphitheatre. There's a pleasant cafe in the central square and the grounds include a children's park. There's also a fabulous book and music store.

Excavations during its construction revealed remains of an ancient Roman villa, some of which are now on show in the Auditorium's small museum.

English-language architectural tours of the complex (adult/reduced €9/5) are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Call ahead to check availability.

