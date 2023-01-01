The Zaha Hadid–designed building that Rome's leading contemporary-art gallery occupies is certainly striking. Formerly a barracks, the curved concrete structure has a multilayered geometric facade and a cavernous interior full of snaking walkways and suspended staircases. A changing selection of works from the gallery's impressive collection are on display in Gallery 1, but the main drawcards here are the temporary exhibitions, which feature big-name and up-and-coming artists from Italy and around the world. Great cafe and gift shop, too.

Entry to Gallery 1 is free from Tuesday to Thursday.