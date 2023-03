Housed in a medieval fortress on what was once ancient Caere's acropolis, this interesting little museum houses archaeological artefacts unearthed at the nearby Necropoli di Banditaccia.

Exhibits, which are displayed in two halls, include terracotta vases, black bucchero tableware and jewellery. The highlight is the Euphronios Krater, a celebrated 1st-century-BC vase that was returned to Cerveteri in 2015 after an extended period in New York and Rome.