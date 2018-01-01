Welcome to Shantiniketan

In addition to epitomising its Bengali name – meaning 'abode of peace' – the university town of Shantiniketan is a veritable nerve centre of Bengal's art and culture. Nobel laureate, poet and artist Rabindranath Tagore (1861–1941) founded a school here amid pastoral settings in 1901. It later developed into the famous university called Visva Bharati, with an emphasis on the study of liberal arts as well as humanity’s relationship with nature. A relaxed place, it attracts students from all over India and overseas.