Darjeeling Kalimpong and Gangtok in 6 Nights Himalayan Tour
Day 01: Darjeeling ArrivalArrival at Railway Station/Airport. Upon arribal, our representative will meet you and assist you in your transfer to Darjeeling hotel. Upon arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling.Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early morning, excursion to Tiger Hill - Darjeeling’s highest peak at 8,400 ft. Get breathtaking sunrise view over Mt. Khangchendzongha - world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft. On your way back from Tiger Hill, visit Ghoom Monastery, region’s oldest monastery with a 15 foot tall statue of Buddha.Return to hotel for breakfast and relax. Later, proceed for Darjeeling tour. Take a 50 min Toy Train ride (entitled with UNESCO World Heritage status) from Darjeeling to Ghoom (at 7407 ft.). Get picked up from Ghoom and drive back to Darjeeling for lunch. Later, go for city sightseeing. Visit a Tea Estate and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, built to honor sherpa Tenzing Norgay, one of the first man to climb the Mount Everest in 1953. Also, visit Zoological Park, India’s largest high altitude zoo (at 7,000 ft.), home to rare Himalayan animals. Next, visit the traditional styled Japanese Buddhist Temple. Later, proceed to Tibetan Refugee self-help center and watch Tibetan men and women making exquisite hand-crafted items like carpets, jackets, woolen shawls etc. Later, return to hotel. Overnight stay at hotel.Day 03: Darjeeling-Kalimpong (57 km/2 ½ hrs) Sightseeing Enjoy breakfast before transfer to Kalimpong (at 3,950 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Afternoon, proceed for Kalimpong tour. Visit Mangal Dam temple, Deolo Hill summit (at 5,590 ft.), Dr. Graham’s Home - an orphanage and school, Golf Garden, Durpin Dara Hills & Pine View Nursery. Overnight stay at Kalimpong.Day 04: Kalimpong-Gangtok (75 km/3 hrs) After breakfast, transfer to Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 05: Gangtok Local Sightseeing Today, go for Gantok city tour covering Tashi view point, which offers sweeping view of Kanchenjunga, Ganesh Tok, Hanuman Tok, Flower show, Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, Institute of Tibetology, Dro-dul Chorten, Enchey Monastery & Banjakhri Falls. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 06: Excursion to Tsomgo Lake After breakfast, proceed for excursion to Tsomgo Lake also called Changu lake (at 12,400 ft). This glacial lake is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. Return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight stay.(In case of Land slide or any other reason Tsomgo Lake is closed, we will provided alternate sightseeing.)Day 07: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station/IXB Airport (120 km/5 hrs) After breakfast, check-out and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.
Northeast India & Darjeeling by Rail
Anybody can view the sights of India by foot or bus – but you’re not just anybody. Instead, get off the beaten path and see India in a very untypical way – by train. Over two weeks, you’ll head north into Sikkim and Darjeeling via vans and local trains (including the famous toy trains in Darjeeling), giving you an up close and personal experience with authentic India. There’ll be plenty of palaces and forts to spot both on the train and off, and you’ll still get all the social elements of travelling with a group. Add in local meals and a large helping of culture, and this is a trip that’ll stay with you for a long time.
Kolkata to Goa by Rail
This trip is a cornerstone of our Rail offerings, and for good reason. Hop aboard and get just as much of an Indian education and adventure as you would with a traditional tour, but with a unique look at the country via rail. From touring the Taj Mahal to enjoying a local lunch in Kalimpong to visiting the seaside town of Goa, this train trip hits many of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings. If you need an escape from the everyday, India is the perfect destination. Come aboard and explore it.
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Kolkata to Kochi by Rail
India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.
Ultimate India by Rail
On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.