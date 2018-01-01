Darjeeling Kalimpong and Gangtok in 6 Nights Himalayan Tour

Day 01: Darjeeling ArrivalArrival at Railway Station/Airport. Upon arribal, our representative will meet you and assist you in your transfer to Darjeeling hotel. Upon arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling.Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early morning, excursion to Tiger Hill - Darjeeling’s highest peak at 8,400 ft. Get breathtaking sunrise view over Mt. Khangchendzongha - world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft. On your way back from Tiger Hill, visit Ghoom Monastery, region’s oldest monastery with a 15 foot tall statue of Buddha.Return to hotel for breakfast and relax. Later, proceed for Darjeeling tour. Take a 50 min Toy Train ride (entitled with UNESCO World Heritage status) from Darjeeling to Ghoom (at 7407 ft.). Get picked up from Ghoom and drive back to Darjeeling for lunch. Later, go for city sightseeing. Visit a Tea Estate and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, built to honor sherpa Tenzing Norgay, one of the first man to climb the Mount Everest in 1953. Also, visit Zoological Park, India’s largest high altitude zoo (at 7,000 ft.), home to rare Himalayan animals. Next, visit the traditional styled Japanese Buddhist Temple. Later, proceed to Tibetan Refugee self-help center and watch Tibetan men and women making exquisite hand-crafted items like carpets, jackets, woolen shawls etc. Later, return to hotel. Overnight stay at hotel.Day 03: Darjeeling-Kalimpong (57 km/2 ½ hrs) Sightseeing Enjoy breakfast before transfer to Kalimpong (at 3,950 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Afternoon, proceed for Kalimpong tour. Visit Mangal Dam temple, Deolo Hill summit (at 5,590 ft.), Dr. Graham’s Home - an orphanage and school, Golf Garden, Durpin Dara Hills & Pine View Nursery. Overnight stay at Kalimpong.Day 04: Kalimpong-Gangtok (75 km/3 hrs) After breakfast, transfer to Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 05: Gangtok Local Sightseeing Today, go for Gantok city tour covering Tashi view point, which offers sweeping view of Kanchenjunga, Ganesh Tok, Hanuman Tok, Flower show, Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, Institute of Tibetology, Dro-dul Chorten, Enchey Monastery & Banjakhri Falls. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 06: Excursion to Tsomgo Lake After breakfast, proceed for excursion to Tsomgo Lake also called Changu lake (at 12,400 ft). This glacial lake is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. Return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight stay.(In case of Land slide or any other reason Tsomgo Lake is closed, we will provided alternate sightseeing.)Day 07: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station/IXB Airport (120 km/5 hrs) After breakfast, check-out and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.