Private Day-Trip: Taj Mahal, Mathura, and Vrindavan, from Delhi

5am - Morning pick up from your hotel in Delhi / Gurgaon / Noida or from the Airport and then drive via the express highway to the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. 7:30am – Arrive in Vrindavan. The city of Vrindavan is where the young Krishna is said to have grown up. Pilgrims flock here from all over the World. Met your tour guide who will brief you on what you will see before you start your day tour. 8am - Visit Shri Bankey Bihari Temple. The holiest and most famous temple of Lord Krishna. This temple houses a sacred image of Lord Krishna known as Thakur Ji. The idol of Krishna here is jet black. Take part in Shringar Aarti at Bankey Bihari Temple. You can offer flower garlands and sweets to Lord Krishna and also meditate for some time in the temple complex. 9:30am - Visit Prem Mandir, a religious and spiritual complex situated on a 54-acre site on the outskirts of Vrindavan. It is dedicated to Shri Krishna. Here you can enjoy The Circumambulation route, which is 40 feet wide and begins from the main entrance of the temple. This route consists of 80 panels, and in all these 80 panels the different pastimes of Shri Krishna as described in the Shrimad Bhagavat Puran have been chronologically displayed in three dimensional formats. Offerings are not allowed in the temple.10:30am - Drive to Mathura. Famed for being the birthplace of the much-loved Hindu god Krishna, Mathura is one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities and attracts floods of pilgrims round the year. 11am - Visit Shri Krishna Janambhoomi. This temple is the birthplace of the ancient Hindu God Lord Krishna. It is a prison cell belonging to Kansa where Lord Krishna was born. Here you can enjoy live kirtan in the kirtan room. You can also offer flower garlands and sweets to the lord.12pm - Drive to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra, which was also the capital of the erstwhile Mughal empire.1pm - Lunch Break. Lunch will be provided at one of the best local restaurants in Agra.2pm - Visit the legendary Taj Mahal, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - queen Mumtaz Mahal. (The Taj Mahal is closed every Friday.)4pm - Free time for Shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work.6pm - After a memorable day, drive back to Delhi. Arrive in Delhi by 9pm where you will be dropped at your hotel or the airport.