Welcome to Allahabad
Yet for all its importance in Hindu mythology, Indian history and modern politics, Allahabad today is a much humbler place. Though there are a few surprisingly good places to stay and eat, the main sights are of modest appeal – and the mix of dust, exhaust fumes and burning trash makes for eye-stinging air by late afternoon.
3 Days Exclusive Varanasi, Sarnath and Bhadohi Craft Tour
Day – 1 – You are received by us at your Delhi hotel for your luxury Varanasi and Sarnath tour. You will be assisted by our company representative from the hotel to Delhi airport. Today you will be picked by us early at 6:00am to catch your flight to Varanasi which starts at 8:15am and reaches Varanasi at 9:50am. Upon your arrival at Varanasi airport we will receive you with a traditional welcome. There on you will be driven in a private car up to Sarnath which is a famous Buddhist site. This is the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining Buddhitva (enlightenment). A renowned ruler of Maurayaan dynasty – Asoka after inducting into Buddhism built a huge Stupa at Sarnath. In Sarnath you also get to see Chaukhandi Stupa, Dhamekha Stupa, archaeological museum etc. Inside the museum you view many old artifacts and terracotta objects. Later you continue your drive to Varanasi hotel. After freshening up you can enjoy the lunch at hotel itself or you can savour it in a good restaurant outside. In the evening you enjoy Aarti ceremony which is the famous attraction of Varanasi where you can witness interesting rituals preferred at the ghats to appease the river Ganges. Overnight at the hotel.Day – 2 – your day starts with an early morning boat ride in the Ganges followed by a Heritage Walk on the famous ghats of Varanasi. The localities and the pilgrims come to visit the holy river to pay their reverence to the Ganges and to do the prayers to the Sun god. While during your walk tour you come across the cremation rituals of the Hindus at the Mankarnika Ghat. After finishing your morning boat ride tour return back to the hotel. Your later half day comprises of city tour of Varanasi in which you visit the famous temples i.e. Sankat Mochan Temples, Manas Mandir, Bharat Mata Mandir etc. Some of these temples have the restrictions of carrying camera, using mobile phone, wearing leather goods. So please follow the advice of the tour guide during the visit. In the evening you can indulge in the activities like shopping spree in the silk weaving factories, watching Kite making markets etc. Overnight at the hotel.Day – 3 – After morning breakfast and check out you proceed for an excursion tour to Bhadohi which is known as the ‘ Carpet city and is the home for the biggest hand knotted carpet weaving industry in Asia. The drive would take nearly one hour up to Bhadohi. Here you get to see the traditional looms, weavers working on different patterns of rugs and durries. Being the carpet hub, the ministry of textiles made here the Indian Institute Of Carpet Technology in Bhadohi. This place is 45 kms far from Varanasi and 80 kms away from Allahabad. Besides carpet industry you can also look for other tradition crafts. Later you are driven back to the Airport at Varanasi to catch your evening flight to Delhi. .
Excursion to Allahabad from Varanasi with Lunch
This morning, enjoy a full day excursion 135 kilometres west of Varanasi to Allahabad, which is also known as Prayag meaning confluence - the point where Yamuna and Ganges meet the mythical Saraswati. The confluence is a venue of many sacred fairs and rituals and attracts thousands of pilgrims throughout the year. This number swells to millions during the world famous Kumbha Mela. Your tour highlights include the Sangam which is the meeting point of three rivers; Anand Bhawan, formerly the home of the Nehru Family, it is now preserved as a museum and houses memorabilia and personal belongings of three national leaders and the Hanuman Mandir located near the Sangam, this temple is unique for its supine image of Hanuman, the monkey God. Your lunch will be in a local restaurant, including Indian delicacies. Later, you will return to Varanasi for your drop back to the hotel.
Package Tour to Allahabad & Kaushambi, from Varanasi
Sarnath: The place near Varanasi, where after enlightenment Lord Buddha preached his first sermon. Located merely 8 kilometers away from Varanasi, Sarnath is one of the major Buddhist attractions venerated by the Buddhists from all across the globe. It was at Sarnath where the Lord Gautama Buddha after attaining enlightenment had preached His first sermon to His five disciples. Allahabad: Also known as Prayag, is a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The city's original name – Prayag or “place of offerings” comes from its position at the Sangam (confluence) of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarasvati rivers. Kaushambisituated in the west of Allahabad is another city that attracts a lots of Buddhist pilgrims each year, and considered to be the place where Lord Buddha passed his sixth and Ninth year after attaining enlightenment. Thus the place is special, and the sacred land of Kaushambi is connected with Buddhism in a deep way. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the sacred place. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Day 01: Arrive Varanasi Moring arrive Varanasi. On arrival pick-up from Varanasi Airport and transfer to Hotel. Our Tour Escort will meet and assist you till check-in at hotel. Day 02: Varanasi – Allahabad (Approx. 130 Kms / 03 Hrs drive) Morning early breakfast at Hotel. Later proceed for excursion to Sarnath. It was here that the Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon and set in motion the wheel of law of Buddhist faith. Sarnath near Varanasi served as the Karma Bhoomi of Lord Buddha. Later drive further to Allahabad. On arrival in Allahabad, check-in at Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 3: Allahabad – Excursion to Kaushambi (80 Kms / 02 Hrs drive – one way) After early breakfast at Hotel, proceed for excursion to Kaushambi. Kaushambi is situated in the west of Allahabad. The city is archaeologically very important due to its splendid and long history, right from the Mahabharata age. The old stupas, forts and monasteries are in their ruins in the city, on the bank of river Yamuna. Day 4: Allahabad - Varanasi Varanasi – Departure Morning breakfast at Hotel. Later visit the Triveni Sangam which is the confluence of the 3 major rivers of India namely Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati. The three rivers maintain their visible identity and can be identified by their different colors. Afternoon on time, drive back to Varanasi (Approx. 3 Hrs drive) and drop at Varanasi Airport to connect flight for onward destination.
Excursion to Allahabad from Varanasi
Enjoy visit to Allahabad: Also known as Prayag,is a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The city's original name – Prayag or “place of offerings” comes from its position at the Sangam (confluence) of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarasvati rivers. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the sacred place. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Varanasi Hotel and meet our Tour Escort, to proceed for the sightseeing tour of Allahabad (Approx. 130 Kms / 03 Hrs drive away – one way). Allahabad, the most important place to visit in Allahabad, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the 3 major rivers of India namely Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati. The three rivers maintain their visible identity and can be identified by their different colors. Then visit the Allahabad Fort which is located near the Triveni Sangam confluence and is the largest fort built by Akbar. (It is only allowed to visit from outside till temple area only). Later on time, drop back to Varanasi Hotel.
Down the Ganges
What can you do with 15 days in India? Oh, this and that… Start with whitewater rafting in the foothills of the Himalaya and a visit to the Taj Mahal, a monument that redefines the word ‘monumental.’ Next, hunt river dolphins (with your camera, of course), witness the moving burial ceremonies at the Ghats of Varanasi and camp out along the shores of the mighty Ganges itself. From bustling New Delhi to gorgeous Agra to colonial Kolkata and all points in between, this is India in a nutshell—a huge, wonderful, brightly-coloured nutshell.
