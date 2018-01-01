3 Days Exclusive Varanasi, Sarnath and Bhadohi Craft Tour

Day – 1 – You are received by us at your Delhi hotel for your luxury Varanasi and Sarnath tour. You will be assisted by our company representative from the hotel to Delhi airport. Today you will be picked by us early at 6:00am to catch your flight to Varanasi which starts at 8:15am and reaches Varanasi at 9:50am. Upon your arrival at Varanasi airport we will receive you with a traditional welcome. There on you will be driven in a private car up to Sarnath which is a famous Buddhist site. This is the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining Buddhitva (enlightenment). A renowned ruler of Maurayaan dynasty – Asoka after inducting into Buddhism built a huge Stupa at Sarnath. In Sarnath you also get to see Chaukhandi Stupa, Dhamekha Stupa, archaeological museum etc. Inside the museum you view many old artifacts and terracotta objects. Later you continue your drive to Varanasi hotel. After freshening up you can enjoy the lunch at hotel itself or you can savour it in a good restaurant outside. In the evening you enjoy Aarti ceremony which is the famous attraction of Varanasi where you can witness interesting rituals preferred at the ghats to appease the river Ganges. Overnight at the hotel.Day – 2 – your day starts with an early morning boat ride in the Ganges followed by a Heritage Walk on the famous ghats of Varanasi. The localities and the pilgrims come to visit the holy river to pay their reverence to the Ganges and to do the prayers to the Sun god. While during your walk tour you come across the cremation rituals of the Hindus at the Mankarnika Ghat. After finishing your morning boat ride tour return back to the hotel. Your later half day comprises of city tour of Varanasi in which you visit the famous temples i.e. Sankat Mochan Temples, Manas Mandir, Bharat Mata Mandir etc. Some of these temples have the restrictions of carrying camera, using mobile phone, wearing leather goods. So please follow the advice of the tour guide during the visit. In the evening you can indulge in the activities like shopping spree in the silk weaving factories, watching Kite making markets etc. Overnight at the hotel.Day – 3 – After morning breakfast and check out you proceed for an excursion tour to Bhadohi which is known as the ‘ Carpet city and is the home for the biggest hand knotted carpet weaving industry in Asia. The drive would take nearly one hour up to Bhadohi. Here you get to see the traditional looms, weavers working on different patterns of rugs and durries. Being the carpet hub, the ministry of textiles made here the Indian Institute Of Carpet Technology in Bhadohi. This place is 45 kms far from Varanasi and 80 kms away from Allahabad. Besides carpet industry you can also look for other tradition crafts. Later you are driven back to the Airport at Varanasi to catch your evening flight to Delhi. .