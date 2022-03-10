Getty Images

Mandawa

Of all the towns in the Shekhawati region, Mandawa is the one best set up for tourists, with plenty of places to stay and some decent restaurants. Expect a few touts, but this small 18th-century settlement is still a pleasant base for your haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) explorations.

There is only one main drag, with narrow lanes fanning off it. The easy-to-find Hotel Mandawa Haveli is halfway along this street and makes a handy point of reference. Most buses drop passengers off on the main street as well as by the bus stand.

Explore Mandawa

  • M

    Murmuria Haveli

    The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…

  • G

    Goenka Double Haveli

    This Geonka-family-owned double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has two wings – the southern Vishwanath Goenka Haveli and the northern…

  • B

    Binsidhar Newatia Haveli

    This 1920s haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the northern side of the Fatehpur–Jhunjhunu road houses the State Bank of India. There…

  • C

    Chokhani Double Haveli

    The grand Chokhani Double Haveli, dating from 1910, is so called because it was built in two adjoining wings for the families of two brothers. The…

  • S

    Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli

    Several Mandawa havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) belong to the wealthy Goenka family. Among them is Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli,…

  • M

    Mohan Lal Saraf Haveli

    This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a depiction of a maharaja grooming his bushy moustache on the south wall. There’s fine…

  • L

    Lakshminarayan Ladia Haveli

    This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a faded picture of a man enjoying a hookah, and a good procession frieze on its western…

  • J

    Jhunjhunwala Haveli

    This haveli advertises its 'golden room', nan impressive gold-leaf-painted room, to the right once you have entered the first courtyard.

  • H

    Harlalka Well

    The impressive Harlalka Well, marked by four pillars and its old camel ramp. It is very deep – take care!

