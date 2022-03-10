The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…
Mandawa
Of all the towns in the Shekhawati region, Mandawa is the one best set up for tourists, with plenty of places to stay and some decent restaurants. Expect a few touts, but this small 18th-century settlement is still a pleasant base for your haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) explorations.
There is only one main drag, with narrow lanes fanning off it. The easy-to-find Hotel Mandawa Haveli is halfway along this street and makes a handy point of reference. Most buses drop passengers off on the main street as well as by the bus stand.
Explore Mandawa
- MMurmuria Haveli
The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…
- GGoenka Double Haveli
This Geonka-family-owned double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has two wings – the southern Vishwanath Goenka Haveli and the northern…
- BBinsidhar Newatia Haveli
This 1920s haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the northern side of the Fatehpur–Jhunjhunu road houses the State Bank of India. There…
- CChokhani Double Haveli
The grand Chokhani Double Haveli, dating from 1910, is so called because it was built in two adjoining wings for the families of two brothers. The…
- SSeth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli
Several Mandawa havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) belong to the wealthy Goenka family. Among them is Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli,…
- MMohan Lal Saraf Haveli
This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a depiction of a maharaja grooming his bushy moustache on the south wall. There’s fine…
- LLakshminarayan Ladia Haveli
This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a faded picture of a man enjoying a hookah, and a good procession frieze on its western…
- JJhunjhunwala Haveli
This haveli advertises its 'golden room', nan impressive gold-leaf-painted room, to the right once you have entered the first courtyard.
- HHarlalka Well
The impressive Harlalka Well, marked by four pillars and its old camel ramp. It is very deep – take care!
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mandawa.
