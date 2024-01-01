Kishore Sagar

Rajasthan

This picturesque artificial lake was constructed in 1346. In the middle, on a small island amid palm trees, is the enchanting little tangerine palace of Jagmandir. Built in 1740 by one of the maharanis of Kota, it’s a sight that seems to mock the frantic streets on either side of the lake. The palace, sadly, is closed to the public.

