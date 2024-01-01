This picturesque artificial lake was constructed in 1346. In the middle, on a small island amid palm trees, is the enchanting little tangerine palace of Jagmandir. Built in 1740 by one of the maharanis of Kota, it’s a sight that seems to mock the frantic streets on either side of the lake. The palace, sadly, is closed to the public.
Kishore Sagar
Rajasthan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.66 MILES
Within the Bundi Palace complex is the Chitrasala, a small 18th-century palace built by Rao Ummed Singh. To find it, exit through the palace’s Hathi Pol …
22.66 MILES
This extraordinary, partly decaying edifice – described by Rudyard Kipling as ‘the work of goblins rather than of men’ – almost seems to grow out of the…
22.68 MILES
Round the far side of Taragarh, about 2km north from the centre of town, this picturesque, 1.5km-long lake is flanked by hills and strewn with pretty…
1.11 MILES
The City Palace, and the fort that surrounds it, make up one of the largest such complexes in Rajasthan. This was the royal residence and centre of power,…
22.27 MILES
The main edifice of this temple complex is the Ghateshvara Temple, which features a hall of impressive columns and a finely carved sikhara (temple spire)…
22.82 MILES
Just past the eastern end of Jait Sagar is the atmospheric, partly overgrown Kshar Bagh, with the cenotaphs of 66 Bundi rulers and queens. Some have…
21.21 MILES
Towards the southern edge of town, this cenotaph, set in gardens just off the Kota road, is particularly stunning when lit up at night. It was built to…
22.03 MILES
This is the most impressive and cared-for baori (step-well) in Bundi. It is 46m deep and decorated with sinuous carvings, including the avatars of Lord…
Nearby Rajasthan attractions
0.5 MILES
Just north of Kishore Sagar, next to the tourist office, these gardens contain the Kshar Bagh, a collection of overgrown but impressive royal cenotaphs…
0.68 MILES
This small, run-down government museum, just north of Kishore Sagar, has a collection of 9th- to 12th-century stone idols and other sculptural fragments …
1.11 MILES
The City Palace, and the fort that surrounds it, make up one of the largest such complexes in Rajasthan. This was the royal residence and centre of power,…
1.94 MILES
Kota is surprisingly blessed with gardens. Chambal Gardens are on the riverbank south of the fort from where you can take boat trips.
21.21 MILES
Towards the southern edge of town, this cenotaph, set in gardens just off the Kota road, is particularly stunning when lit up at night. It was built to…
22.03 MILES
This is the most impressive and cared-for baori (step-well) in Bundi. It is 46m deep and decorated with sinuous carvings, including the avatars of Lord…
22.12 MILES
These twin step-wells in the centre of the market are impressive architecturally, but unfortunately are not kept clean.
22.27 MILES
The main edifice of this temple complex is the Ghateshvara Temple, which features a hall of impressive columns and a finely carved sikhara (temple spire)…