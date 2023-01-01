The thickly forested, wildly beautiful, 250-sq-km Darrah National Park is about 50km south of Kota, accessed from the Jhalawar road. Once a royal hunting ground, its wildlife includes spotted and sambar deer, antelopes, sloth bears and leopards. The sanctuary is often closed during the monsoon (usually from early July to mid-September).

At the time of research the national park was closed to visitors. There was one relocated male tiger in the reserve. Plans to bring two females to the park were being stymied by political pressure from Ranthambhore interests. For updates, ask at the Kota tourist office, where they should be able to provide you with information and guide costs and organise a 4WD and driver.