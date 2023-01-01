The main edifice of this temple complex is the Ghateshvara Temple, which features a hall of impressive columns and a finely carved sikhara (temple spire) with figures including a dancing Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. Beneath the spire is a fat lingam (phallic image of Shiva) looking like an upturned pot (ghata), hence the temple name.

Trimurti, a ruined temple to the southwest, contains a three-headed Shiva. Between the Ghateshvara and Trimurti, the Mahishasuramardini Temple is dedicated to the demon-slaying goddess Durga.

North of the Ghateshvara you’ll find a red-headed Ganesh and a step-well dedicated to Hanuman. Many of the sculptures from the temples are displayed in the Brij Vilas Bhavan Museum in Kota.