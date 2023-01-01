Don’t miss a trip to this spectacular fort, 7km north of Jhalawar. Almost 1km long, it’s set high above the confluence of the Kalisindh and Ahu rivers. The rivers surround the building on three sides, while on the fourth is a deep moat. Though not as famous as those at Chittorgarh, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, the huge fort occupies a prominent place in the annals of Rajput chivalry and has been fought over for centuries.

It was established in the 8th century, changed hands many times, and was the site of a huge jauhar (ritual mass suicide) in 1443. Later, it was conquered by the Mughal emperor Akbar.

For the best view of the fort itself, head to Changari, the little village on the outcrop opposite its eastern end.

In the small village of Gagron, at the fort’s western end, is the shrine of Mittheshah, a Sufi saint, constructed in 1423. The gate to the shrine was built by Akbar in 1580 and the place is the scene of a colourful fair during the Islamic month of Muharram.

An autorickshaw from Jhalawar should cost around ₹500 return, including an hour's waiting time.