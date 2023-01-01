Inside the walled fort in the town centre, this sprawling cream-and-terracotta palace was built by Maharaja Madan Singh in 1838. It houses the Government Museum of Jhalawar on the 1st floor. There are galleries of fine sculptures including temple ruins from the surrounding district, excellent miniature paintings and some gruesome weapons. The palace itself features several well-preserved Ramayana and Krishna murals and paintings of poets.

Also inside the palace is the Bhawani Natyashala, a Parsi theatre built in 1921 and modelled on Western opera houses, with a unique design including special underground constructions that allowed horses and carriages onto the stage.