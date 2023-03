This 11th-century temple is well-known for its fabulous architecture. The carving on the high, red-stone sikhara (towered roof) is very intricate, almost organic, and the spacious, high-ceilinged space beneath it contains magnificent sculptures. The idol of Padam Nath (an incarnation of the sun god Surya) worshipped here today dates from the 19th century, the previous gold one having apparently disappeared during the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising).