About 50km east of Kota are the Sorsan Grasslands, a 35-sq-km bird sanctuary where the scrubby vegetation and numerous small water bodies harbour an amazing variety of birds, as well as animals such as blackbuck and chinkaras (gazelles). Sorsan is rich with insects during the monsoon season, which attracts plenty of birds, including orioles, quails, partridges, robins, weavers, and waterfowl such as bar-headed and greylag geese, common pochards, teals and pintails.

Flocks of migrants, such as warblers, flycatchers, larks, starlings and rosy pastors, winter here between October and March. Sadly the Indian bustard is reportedly no longer found here.

To get to Sorsan, turn south at Palaita on Hwy 27 and head 8km to Amalsara village at the northern end of the sanctuary. You can hire a 4WD with a driver from Kota for around ₹15 per km. Ask at the Kota tourist office for details. There will be a minimum charge – usually for 250km per day.