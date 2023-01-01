Just past the eastern end of Jait Sagar is the atmospheric, partly overgrown Kshar Bagh, with the cenotaphs of 66 Bundi rulers and queens. Some have terrific, intricate carvings, especially of elephants and horses. Not generally open to the public, the caretaker with the key can be found with the help of Keshav Bhati.

Fork right just after Kshar Bagh to reach Shikar Burj, a small former royal hunting lodge (once there were tigers, deer and boars here) next to a water tank. It’s a popular place for a picnic.