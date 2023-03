This is the most impressive and cared-for baori (step-well) in Bundi. It is 46m deep and decorated with sinuous carvings, including the avatars of Lord Vishnu. Built in 1699 by Rani Nathawati, wife of Rao Raja Anirudh Singh, it is one of the largest of this design in India.

The Raniji-ki-Baori can be visited using a composite ticket (Indian/foreigner ₹75/350) that also covers the 84-Pillared Cenotaph and Sukh Mahal.