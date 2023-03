Towards the southern edge of town, this cenotaph, set in gardens just off the Kota road, is particularly stunning when lit up at night. It was built to honour the son of a maharaja’s ayah (nurse) about 600 years ago. To find it, turn west off Kota Rd 800m south of the tourist office and continue 80m.

This cenotaph is included in the composite ticket (Indian/foreigner ₹75/350) also covering Raniji-ki-Baori and Sukh Mahal.