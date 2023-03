The Sukh Mahal is a small summer palace where Rudyard Kipling once stayed and wrote part of Kim. It contains a small museum (Indian/foreigner ₹20/100) with stone sculptures and miniature paintings, and is surrounded by terraced gardens.

This palace is included in the composite ticket (Indian/foreigner ₹75/350) also covering Raniji-ki-Baori and the 84-Pillared Cenotaph.