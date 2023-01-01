Within the Bundi Palace complex is the Chitrasala, a small 18th-century palace built by Rao Ummed Singh. To find it, exit through the palace’s Hathi Pol (Elephant Gate) and walk around the corner uphill. Above the palace’s garden courtyard are several rooms covered in beautiful paintings. There are some great Krishna images, including a detail of him sitting up a tree playing the flute after stealing the clothes of the gopis (milkmaids).

The back room to the right is the Sheesh Mahal, badly damaged but still featuring some beautiful inlaid glass, while back in the front room there’s an image of 18th-century Bundi itself.