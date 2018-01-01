Welcome to Bharatpur
Top experiences in Bharatpur
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bharatpur activities
Full-Day Private Tour to Bharatpur from Agra
At approximately 5am you will be picked up from your hotel/railway station in Agra (breakfast not Include) and drive to Bharatpur arriving at approximately 6:30am. Here you will tour the famous for Keoladeo Ghana bird sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is home to an astonishing range of flora and fauna. Take a rickshaw ride to explore this sanctuary. An abundance of birdlife is found here, including the open-bill and painted stork, egret, darter, white ibis, spoonbill, grey heron, Sarus crane, cormorant, migratory geese, duck, rosy pelican and the rare Siberian crane.At 1pm enjoy a lunch break at a local, air-conditioned restaurant.After lunch, take a walking tour in the village and catch a peek at the rustic ways of life in the villages of India. Explore a lifestyle that has been left largely unblemished by the complexities of modern civilization. See the sight of rural India where life still continues at the pace with which it has for thousands of years. The ancient Persian wheel drawing water from river channels and farmers hard at work with bullock drawn hoes with a backdrop of golden fields of mustard are images that are now largely extinct from all the other parts of the world.After Bharatpur, drive to Agra and stop en route to visit Fatehpur Sikri - a UNESCO World Heritage Site which has been described as “the world’s most perfectly preserved ghost town.” Built by Akbar in the late 16th century, it was abandoned after only 14 years, and the elegant buildings of this superb walled city remain intact to this day.You will reach Agra around 6pm and be dropped off at your hotel or the railway station in Agra.
6 Day Golden Heritage Tour of North India
Day 1 : New DelhiAt 7:15am you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to a new hotel, assigned for this tour. After check-in and breakfast take a full-day sightseeing excursion to Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. After, you will stop at a local restaurant for lunch and then, continued to Qutub Minar, India Gate and Lotus Temple. On your way back to hotel you will pass by Presidential Palace. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2 : AgraAfter breakfast check-out from your hotel at 7:45am to leave for Agra. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel and have lunch. In the afternoon visit Sikandra (Tomb of Akbar the Great) and Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb. After excursion return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3 : JaipurAfter breakfast at your hotel at 7:45am visit Taj Mahal. After that, return to your hotel for lunch and at 2pm leave for Jaipur. En-route to see Fatehpur Sikri and the bird sanctuary at Bharatpur. Check-in to heritage hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 4 : JaipurTake an excursion to Fort Amer. Also visit the Jaigarh and Nahargarh forts. After lunch at a local restaurant, return to your hotel for rest. In late afternoon visit the City Palace and the Palace of Winds. Walk through the colorful bazaars of the city, Albert Museum and the Birla Temple. In the evening see a puppet show and dance with the folk dancers. The owners of the hotel will host a gala dinner for you. Enjoy unlimited drinks, succulent mutton, chicken kebabs and a buffet dinner. Overnight at the hotel.Day 5 : Jaipur - Abhaneri - JaipurAt 8am take an excursion to Abhaneri, located two hours from Jaipur. See amazing 8th century step-well called Chand Baori. Visit the temple of Harsha Mata - the Goddess of Happiness. After excursion return to your hotel for lunch. In the afternoon take a complimentary Ayurvedic massage. Later, leave for the Castle Kalwar, located 19 km (12 miles) from Jaipur for light and sound show and dinner. Your hosts here are a former General of the Indian Army and his elegant wife. Return to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 6 : Kishangarh - Pushkar - JaipurAt 8am leave for Kishangarh and arrive at Phool Mahal Palace situated by a lake by afternoon. This property is owned by a member of the former royal family of Kishangarh. After the lunch at the palace stroll to the nearby Kishangarh Fort to see its rich collection of heavy ancient armory.In late afternoon take a 40-minute ride to Pushkar to see Aarti being performed at the Brahma Temple. Take a walk around the sacred lakes. Have dinner back in a hotel. This tour ends in Jaipur on your return.
Keoladeo National Park and Taj Mahal Private Trip from Delhi
Following a pickup at 6am from your Hotel or the airport in Delhi, Your driver will takeyou to Bharatpur Keoladeo National Park, also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.Arrive at Bharatpur and meet your English speaking guide, continue to explore the peaceful sanctuary on a rickshaw for 3-hours while your guide gives you more information about the birds you see. See cranes, cormorants, grey heron, rosy pelicans, and the rare Siberian crane in their natural environment Lunch break, you can enjoy lunch at a local restaurant at 1pm (at your own expense). After Lunch you'll leave Bharatpur continue on your drive to Agra which should take about 1:30 hour from Bharatpur. After you reach Agra, you'll have some free time to freshen up and relax before continuing your sightseeing. Visit Taj Mahal (A UNESCO World Heritage Site). A trip to Agra would not be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - Queen Mumtaz Mahal. Taj Mahal is closed on Fridays Enjoy some shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. After sightseeing in Agra, you'll be driven back to Delhi and dropped off at your hotel, airport or anywhere in Delhi at 9pm.
Private Day Trip: Bharatpur and Keoladev Ghana Bird Sanctuary from Agra
Meet your guide in the lobby of your hotel at 5:30am (Breakfast not Include) begin your drive towards Bharatpur, famous for the Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary.Come 7am, you will have arrived at the sanctuary to begin your tour. An abundance of birds are found here, including including the open-bill and painted stork, egret, and darter. See cranes, cormorants, grey heron, rosy pelicans, and the rare Siberian crane in their natural environment. Ride a cycle rickshaw through the sanctuary to view the animals in comfort. At approximately 1pm, it will be time to break for a buffet lunch at a local restaurant (At your own expense)Make a 30 minute drive to Fatehpur Sikri at 2:20pm to visit the well-preserved ghost town. Stroll the town as your guide provides you with knowledge on the location. Transfer to Agra after your tour is over at 3:30pm for a 4:30pm arrival. Shopping in Agra for handicrafts such as marble and leather goods. After you have finished shopping, return to your Agra hotel or railway station.
Arrival and departure assistance at Agra railway station , bus stand
If you are planning of Golden Triangle Tour India or Taj Mahal Tour yourself without taking any services of the tour operators, you can easily customize your tour plan with the help of the Trip Advisor. You can find quality tour guides on the Viator or on the Trip Advisor by having a glance at their reviews. Similarly you can book the car from the car rental service provider. You can choose the accommodation on the Trip Advisor by their rating and easily book one of them suiting to your budget.The biggest problem a foreign tourist faces at the airport or at the Railway station. So we provide you assistance on your arrival at Agra Railway Station or at the Bus Station. Agra City has three major railway stations—Agra Cantonment, Idgah and Agra fort and these stations connect the city with all major tourist destinations. There are two other Railway stations closed to Agra one at Tundla about 25 kms which is a junction and the trains arrives and depart from this station to Varanasi another station is Bharatpur which connects Agra to Ranthambore. There is one Interstate Bus terminals at transport Nagar and one civil Airport which has so far air connectivity with Jaipur, Delhi, Varanasi , Khajuraho etc. We can assist you during the day time at the Railway station / Bus stand or airport where our professional company representative will meet you who is well versed in English and give you all the basic information about the city, their routes, Monuments Timings, Tickets cost, Do’s and Don’t inside the monuments etc. And also organize porters on your request .BecauseIn Agra you will always find lots of tauts vendors ,hawkers , who are moving around these places who all pass on wrong information to the tourist for their own benefits if you have a company representative with you they will not ask for anything .Afterwards our representative will escort you up to your designated hotel. Similarly if you need departure assistance our representation will meet you at the hotel and will accompany you up to the Railway station / Bus stand in Agra for your easy boarding because some of the train will only stop for 05 minutes and tourist get confused for check in. If you have representative with you he will help you to get in with your luggage and drop you on your seats as he know local languages as well which is very important for quick communication with Indian travelers.
Rajasthan Wildlife Safari Tour
Day 1: New Delhi - Jaipur Pickup from New Delhi Airport,Railway Station, Bus Stand by placard carrying driver straight to Jaipur and transfer to Hotel in Jaipur. Later visit to the fabled Pink City, the Old Jaipur, Drive through the Johari Bazaar to the Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds).Visit the various museums inside the City Palace and the ancient observatory, Jantar Mantar, Pay a visit to the Govind Deoji Temple, housing the patron deity of Jaipur. Evening free for shopping, etc. Overnight at the 3-star Umaid Bhawan hotel or similar. Day 2: Jaipur (B, D) On the second day of the trip, visit the magnificent Amber palace. See the largest cannon on wheels in the World, and old cannon foundry at Jaigarh. Visit to the Kanak Vrindavan Temple in the valley of flowers. Evening enjoy the dinner with cultural dances at Chokhi Dhani. Overnight at the 3-star Umaid Bhawan hotel or similar. Day 3: Jaipur - Ranthambore (B,L,D)Depart for Ranthambhore after breakfast. Check-in at hotel in Ranthambhore. After lunch visit to Ranthambhore National Park.Overnight at the 3-star Tiger Den Resort hotel or similar. Day 4: Ranthambore - Bharatpur (B)Morning visit to the National Park - Project Tiger. Later drive towards Bharatpur. Enjopy a brief visit to the Keoladeo Ghana, Bird Sanctuary. (Entry Fee and guide fees in the park are extra). Check-in at hotel in Bharatpur. Overnight at the 3-star Udai Vilas hotel or similar. Day 5: Bharatpur - Agra (B) Morning visit to Keoladeo Ghana Bird sanctuary. Depart for Agra after breakfast. Visit to abandon city of Fatehpur Sikri on the way. Check-in at hotel in Agra. Later visit the Agra Fort, Itmnad - Ud - Daulah & famous Taj Mahal. Overnight at the 3-star Udai Vilas hotel or similar. Day 6: Agra - New Delhi (B) On the last day of the trip, morning visit the Taj Mahal and Red Fort and afternoon drive back to New Delhi airport where the tour ends.