Arrival and departure assistance at Agra railway station , bus stand

If you are planning of Golden Triangle Tour India or Taj Mahal Tour yourself without taking any services of the tour operators, you can easily customize your tour plan with the help of the Trip Advisor. You can find quality tour guides on the Viator or on the Trip Advisor by having a glance at their reviews. Similarly you can book the car from the car rental service provider. You can choose the accommodation on the Trip Advisor by their rating and easily book one of them suiting to your budget.The biggest problem a foreign tourist faces at the airport or at the Railway station. So we provide you assistance on your arrival at Agra Railway Station or at the Bus Station. Agra City has three major railway stations—Agra Cantonment, Idgah and Agra fort and these stations connect the city with all major tourist destinations. There are two other Railway stations closed to Agra one at Tundla about 25 kms which is a junction and the trains arrives and depart from this station to Varanasi another station is Bharatpur which connects Agra to Ranthambore. There is one Interstate Bus terminals at transport Nagar and one civil Airport which has so far air connectivity with Jaipur, Delhi, Varanasi , Khajuraho etc. We can assist you during the day time at the Railway station / Bus stand or airport where our professional company representative will meet you who is well versed in English and give you all the basic information about the city, their routes, Monuments Timings, Tickets cost, Do’s and Don’t inside the monuments etc. And also organize porters on your request .BecauseIn Agra you will always find lots of tauts vendors ,hawkers , who are moving around these places who all pass on wrong information to the tourist for their own benefits if you have a company representative with you they will not ask for anything .Afterwards our representative will escort you up to your designated hotel. Similarly if you need departure assistance our representation will meet you at the hotel and will accompany you up to the Railway station / Bus stand in Agra for your easy boarding because some of the train will only stop for 05 minutes and tourist get confused for check in. If you have representative with you he will help you to get in with your luggage and drop you on your seats as he know local languages as well which is very important for quick communication with Indian travelers.