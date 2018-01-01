Welcome to Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar activities
Bhubaneswar Multi-Temple Tour with Lunch
Your guide will pick you up from your hotel at your selected departure time.Head to the most famous and oldest temples of India that were built in 9th-10th century. Visit the Lingraj Temple built in 11th Century. The splendid Lingraj Temple (the king of lingas, the phallic symbol of Lord Shiva) represents the culmination of the evolution of temple architecture in Odisha. Visit the next Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, belonging to 10th century. Standing 34 feet tall, the Mukteshwar temple is one of the smallest and most compact temples in Bhubaneshwar. However, it's famous for its exquisite stone archway, and ceiling with eight petal lotus inside its porch. A number of the carved images (including lion head motif) appear for the first time in the temple architecture. Your next destination Brahmeshwar Temple. Situated around a kilometer east of the Lingraj temple, the Brahmeshwar temple was built by the reigning king's mother in honor of the deity Brahmeshwar (a form of Lord Shiva). It's approximately 60 feet tall. Iron beams were used in the temple's construction for the first time. Afterwards, visit the Rajarani Temple, unique in that there is no deity associated with it. There's a story that the temple was a pleasure resort of an Oriya king and queen (raja and rani). However, more realistically, the temple got its name from the variety of sandstone used to make it. The carvings on the temple are particularly ornate, with numerous erotic sculptures. This often leads to the temple being referred to as the Khajuraho of the east. After your visit to Rajarani Temple, enjoy a delicious local cuisine as your lunch. Your last visit will be to Yogini Temple, located in Hirapur. This temple is one of only four yogini temples in India, dedicated to the esoteric cult of tantra. It's shrouded in mystery and many locals are fearful of it -- and it's not difficult to imagine why. The temple has 64 stone yogini goddess figures carved on its inside walls, representing the 64 forms of the diving mother created to drink the blood of demons. At the end of the tour, your driver will drop you off at your hotel or you are free to explore the city on your own.
Bhubaneshwar Temple Tour with Private Transfer
You will be picked up from your hotel and you will start the tour with a visit to Mukteshwar Temple. It is one of the most prominent temples of Bhubaneswar. It was built in the 10th century and is considered to be the gem of Orrisan Architecture. This Hindu temple dedicated to the deity Shiva. Rajarani Temple is also among the renowned temples in Bhubaneswar. The temple is believed to have been known originally as Indreswara. It is locally known as a "love temple" because of the erotic carvings of women and couples in the temple. Rajarani Temple is built in the pancharatha style on a raised platform with two structures: a central shrine called the vimana (sanctum) with a bada (curvilinear spire) over its roof rising to a height of 59 ft, and a viewing hall called jagamohana with a pyramid roof. The temple was constructed of red and yellow sandstone locally called "Rajarani". There are no images inside the sanctum. Hence, it is not associated with a specific sect of Hinduism but broadly classified as Saivite. Outside the temple are sculptures of the guardians of the 8 cardinal and ordinal directions. Brahmeshwara Temple built around 11th century, is another Siva-linga temple famous for its intricately carved sculptures inside and out. The Brahmeswara temple is somewhat similar to the much earlier Mukteswar Temple, including the carved interior of the Jagmohana. There are quite a number of innovations including the introduction of a great number of musicians and dancers on the exterior walls. For the first time in temple architectural history, iron beams are used. On the sandstone walls are symbolic decorations of godlike figures helping the believer in meditation. Parashurameswar Temple, built in 650 AD, is one of the oldest temples existing in Bhubaneshwar. A typical example of the Orissan style of temple architecture, the temple features pine spire curving up to a point over the sanctum and the pyramid-covered Jagamohana. This small and richly decorated shrine has sculptures of amorous couples, animals and floral designs. Siddheshwar Temple is a typical Orissan Temple with a very graceful figure of Lord Ganesh. You will be brought back to your hotel at the conclusion of your tour.
Explore the Historical Caves of the Khandagiri and Udayagiri Hills from Bhubaneswar with Private Transfer
You will be picked up and driven to the caves. The caves belong to the earliest groups of Jain rock-cut shelters in Udayagiri (Hill of Sunrise) and Khandagiri (Broken Hill). They command a unique position in rock-cut architecture, art and religion. The two hills rise abruptly from the coastal plain, about six miles west of Bhubaneswar. You will visit this multi-storied ancient apartment residence for Jain monks. They were the work of the first known Orissan ruler, King Kharavela, and probably begun in the first century BC. Kharavela was a king of the Mahameghavahana dynasty, who is known for expansion of the Kalinga Empire and his installation of public improvements, such as canal systems. His queen was quite a patron of the arts, and probably was the driving force behind the impressive sculptural decoration of the caves. Udayagiri has 18 caves on its hill. The largest, Cave 1, is known as Rani Gumpha or Queen's Cave. It has fine wall friezes, recently restored pillars, and beautiful sculptures. On the lower story, you can see carved dwara palas (sentries) and side pillars crowned by animals. Above them are toranas (arches) with religious and royal couples standing with folded hands. Also see a female dancer with accompanying female musicians. In the main central wing, are themes indicating a victory march of a king. In the preserved Upper Story are six cells with two doorways each, flanked by two pilasters. Cave 2, Chota Hathi Gumpha, or Small Elephant Cave, has a carving of six elephants flanking its entrance. Cave 4, Alakapuri Gumpha, contain sculptures of a lion holding a prey, in its mouth, and pillars topped by pairs of winged animals, some human and some bird headed. Several additional caves will be shown on your tour. There are 15 caves on the Khandagiri hill. Cave 1 and 2, are known as Tatowa Gumpha or Parrot Caves, because of the figures of parrots carved on the arches of their doorways. Cave 3 is called the Ananta Gumpha or Snake Cave after the figures of twin serpents on the door arches. It is one of the most important caves on the Khandagiri hill on account of its unique motifs: figures of boys chasing animals including lions and bulls. On the back wall of the cell is carved a nandipada on a stepped pedestal flanked on either side by a set of three symbols, a triangular headed symbol, a srivatsa and a swastika, auspicious to the Jains. You will have the oppotunity to visit additional caves on this hill. The 18th century, Jain Temple, at the top of the hill dedicated to Rishabnath, was most probably built on the site of an earlier shrine. The temple enshrines some old tirthankars and affords a panoramic view across the plains. You will be driven back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
Private Excursion to Puri from Bhubaneswar
Join a full day guided tour to Puri, a city 40 miles from Bhubaneswar. Puri is a city in the East Indian state of Orissa, famous for its Jagannath temple which was built in the late 11th century. One of the oldest cities in the eastern part of the country, Puri is situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal and is a popular beach resort, positioned in a unique place so that both sunset and sunrise can be viewed from the beach. The earliest history of Puri has it that it was once a thickly wooded hillock inhabited by the Sabaras, a Pre-Aryan and Pre-Dravidian tribe of the Austro-Asiatic linguistic family. The sacred Buddhist site called Dantapura (town of the tooth) may also have been here, as legend has it that Buddha’s tooth was kept here before being spirited off to Sri Lanka. Until the 7th and 8th centuries, the city was a provincial outpost along the coastal trade route linking eastern India with Southeast Asia. Shankaracharya, the Hindu reformer, declared Puri as one of his four mathas (centers for the practice of a new ascetic form of Hinduism). Learned and holy men came here to debate the new philosophies from across the whole subcontinent, a tradition that is still carried on to this day. The main temple Of Jagannath is an impressive structure constructed in Kalinga architecture with a height of 180 foot placed on an elevated platform and part of the Puri city tour you will enjoy. After your visit to Puri and its temples you will be returned to your hotel, airport or train station.
UNESCO's Konark - The Famous Sun Temple at the Bay of Bengal
In the morning, you will be picked up from your hotel in Bhubaneshwar and driven to the Sun Temple (about 44 miles). The massive structure sits in solitary splendor surrounded by drifting sand on Konark Beach, less than 2 miles from the sea. The word 'Konark' is a combination of two words 'Kona' and 'Arka'. 'Kona' means 'Corner' and 'Arka' means 'Sun', so when combined, it becomes 'Sun of the Corner'. Konark Sun Temple is situated on the north eastern corner of Puri and is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. There are three images of the Sun God at three different sides of the temple, positioned in the proper direction to catch the rays of the sun at morning, noon and evening. Konark Temple was conceived as a massive chariot hauling the Sun God across the heavens by the might of seven splendidly carved horses. The chariot stands aloft on 24 intricately carved chariot wheels. The wheels of the temple are sundials which can be used to calculate time accurately to a minute. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Monument, the magnificent Sun Temple at Konark is the culmination of Orissan temple architecture, and represents a stunning monument. Nobel Laureate Poet Rabindranath Tagore said, “here the language of stone surpasses the language of man”. In the evening, you will return back to your hotel in Bhubaneshwar by your air conditioned vehicle.
Trip to Lalitagiri and Ratnagiri from Bhubaneswar
Lalitagiri is also a well-known tourist pilgrimage, especially for Buddhism. Lalitagiri is a major Buddhist Complex, comprising major stupas, 'esoteric' Buddha images, and monasteries (Viharas), one of the oldest sites in the region. Not only a religious pace, Ratnagiri was also a great place of learning for the Buddhism of Tantric cult, known as Vajrayana. The Kalchakrayana also had flourished considerably in this place, as evident from the Tibetan Buddhist texts. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Bhubaneswar Hotel, to proceed for the sightseeing tour of Lalitagiri & Ratnagiri Caves (Approx. 130 Kms / 03 Hrs drive – one way). Lalitagiri is like an ancient village, with greenery and free spaces, mild forests and breezes blowing all the time. The ancient stupas, sculptures on them and the caves give it a look that fairly resembles to that ancient age. Lalitagiri is situated at a distance of 90 km from Bhubaneswar, in the state of Orissa. The sculptures are also quite interesting, especially when it's known that these belong to the 1st century. There are several stupas in the hill range, and the Chaitya hills are also a major attraction for the tourists. Ratnagiri is another pilgrimage related to Buddhism, and has many significant Buddhist sculptures scattered around in the hill range. The excavations have revealed the relation of this place with the Gupta Dynasty, and this dates back to 6th Century AD. The huge monastery that has been excavated is thought to be of Mahayana sect, showing that Buddhism spread through these areas in the later part, especially due to the influence of the great kings such as Ashoka and those of the Gupta dynasty. There are also some other pieces of Buddhist origin in this place including the monastery, stupas, chaityas etc. Evening on time, drop back to Bhubaneswar Hotel.