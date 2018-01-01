Chasing the Monsoons in Meghalaya

Day 1:Total drive time from Guwahati airport to Cherrapunjee (4.5 hours). Stop at Nongpoh (1.5 hour from airport) for pineapple tasting, pickle buying and lunch. Stop at Umiam lake viewpoint(1.5 hour from Nongpoh)to enjoy local seasonal fruits, chai and the view of Umiam lake. Stop at Mylliem(1.5 hour from Umiam)for tasting traditional Khasi food. Jam with local band in the evening at the resort.Day 2 Wake up by 7 am and hike to a nearby stream and waterfall. Drive out to visit Arwah cave at 9 30 am. Spend an hour exploring the cave and look at the stalactite and stalagmite deposits. Drive to Tyrna parking lot at 11 am (1 hour drive time) Start trek to the Double decker living root bridges by 1 pm. Trekking time 1.5 hours(descent). Stop at villages along the way and pluck and taste fresh fruits, with the help of the guide. Stop at the Longsroot bridge on the way. Reach Double decker living root bridge and relax by the pool. Evening at leisure and stargazing.Day 3 Wake up call 6 30 am. Fish pedicure at the pool in front of the Double Decker living root bridges. Start trek to to Rainbow falls by 9 15 am. Packed lunch will be carried. Trek time one way - 1 hour. Lunch by Rainbow falls. Trek back to reach guest house by 2 30 pm. Tea and refreshments Start trek back to parking lot at 4 pm. Trekking time 2 hours(ascent). Drive to resort and rest in the evening.(1 hour)Day 4 Wake up in time for breakfast. Drive to Mawlygbna begins at 10 am(3.5 hours). Lunch at Mawlygbna village. Head out for a walk in the village and local market. Go for a swim in a natural pool, if weather permits. Come back for tea and snacks in the village stay. Short hike to a viewpoint which overlooks the whole village and also a glimpse of Bangladesh. Dinner and sleep.Day 5: Trek to Lew Luri Lura starts at 9 15 am. Reach waterfall and get refreshed by swimming under the fall. Drive to the starting point of river canyoning activity. Enjoy river canyoning for 45 minutes. Swim on calm waters, followed by kayaking. Zip line if interested. Dive into the water at will. Packed lunch to be had by the lake. Return to the village in the evening. Take rest. Hike to viewpoint again, if interested. Day 6: Drive to Mawphanlur begins at 9 am(3.5 hours). Stop at Mawsawa to buy sun dried fish and fresh fruits. Stop along various points for photographs. Lunch at the village(Mawphanlur). Go for a hike to the highest rock which gives a panoramic view of the village. Tea will be served after the hike. Come back for a round of boating or kayaking in the lake overlooking the resort. Go for a sunset hike. Spend the evening stargazing. Day 7 Go for a morning hike to the local church. Come back for breakfast. Begin drive to Shillong at 9 am(2.5 hours). Lunch in Shillong. Shop for local handicrafts and handloom. Drive to Ri Kynjai resort*(1.5 hours). Evening at leisure.Day 8 Drive to the airport after breakfast. Breakfast time everyday: 8 to 8 30 am.