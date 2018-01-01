Welcome to Shillong
Day Trip to Shillong with Lunch
SHILLONG: depart for the sightseeing Full Day city tour of Shillong (Meghalaya). En route Umium Lake. Next visit to Shillong peak,Elephant Falls, Don Bosco Museum, Wards Lake & lastly Police Bazar and back to Guwahati Hotel Drop. Umiam Lake is a frequented tourist destination of the region. The tourism department of Meghalaya has developed this place into a recreation hot spot. Visitors can enjoy boat rides while admiring views of its surrounding landscapes.Elephant fall ;This picturesque cascade has a gurgling white stream that gushes down a series of rocky steps and forms a small pool at the bottom. Eye-soothing verdure flanks the Elephant Falls and adds to its unparalleled natural beauty. Owing to its breathtaking environs, this waterfall tops the list of tourist attractions, picnic spots and weekend getaways in Shillong.Shillong Peak; Known mainly for the magnificent view of Shillong it provides, Shillong peak is a major tourist attraction located just 10 km from the city. This location also serves as a radar station for the Indian Air Force, so the visitors have to submit their identification and get approval to enter the gate which is under continuous surveillance. At 6,449 feet, it is the highest point in Shillong.Wards lake; The Lake is full of a variety of colourful fish and is ornamented with a stunning wooden bridge on it. You may enjoy feeding fish while standing on the bridge or boating on this serene Lake. Take a walk along the cobble-stonned paths in the garden or simply sit besides the lake and relax while reading your favourite book. This is an ideal place to enjoy picnic with your family and friends. Enjoy the gurgling water of fountains embedded in the garden and sit back to enjoy some peaceful time. Don bosco Museum; Don Bosco Museum in Shillong is a major tourists' spot providing a glimpse of the rich and multi-cultural lifestyles of the indigenous peoples of North East India.
2 Days Tour : Shillong and Cherrapunjee
Shillong Tourist Places for sightseeing : Shillong Peak, is the highest peak of the province of shillong, standing at an altitude of 1,965 metre above the sea level. this peak provides a breathtaking view of Shillong city Police Bazar, is a central hub in the city. In and around Police Bazar visitors can explore various other places of interest including restaurants, shops and other establishments. Elephant Falls, is among most popular tourist sites of the city in East Khasi Hills District. The waterfall is located in Upper Shillong area. Wards Lake, is among most popular tourist locations of the hill station. It is an artificial lake that is enveloped within a widespread garden. Don Bosco Museum, in Shillong is a major tourists' spot providing a glimpse of the rich and multi-cultural lifestyles of the indigenous peoples of North East India. Shillong Cathedral, is one of the most ancient churches of the region was built by the Germans in 1913. Heritage monument, known for its beautiful architecture. Umiam Lake is a frequented tourist destination of the region. The tourism department of Meghalaya has developed this place into a recreation hot spot. Visitors can enjoy boat rides while admiring views of its surrounding landscapes. Cherrapunjee Tourist Places : Nohkalikai Falls near Cherrapunji is the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. Cherrapunji is known for the heavy rainfall it witnesses every year, and this waterfalls is primarily fed on this rain. Mawsmai Cave in Cherrapunji is one of the most accessible caves for most common travellers, because of its simplicity which allow visitors to travel through it without any special preparation or assistance from any guide. Eco Park is one of the couple of beautiful parks that can be visited around Cherrapunji. One can also see various different kinds of orchids in this park. Rama Krishna Mission Museum: is an important landmark overlooking the hills of Cherrapunjee. Started in 1924 by Swami Vivekananda, this institution has grown into a major tourist attraction. The sight of the institution catches the eye of everyone entering Cherrapunjee. The majestic structure of Ramakrishna Mission is a sight to behold. The vastness and splendour of Ramakrishna Mission can be gauged from the fact that most of the tourist enquire about the place and are inquisitive to capture it through their lens.
Abode of Cloud Motorcycle Tour
Tour Itinerary : -Guwahati-Shillong-Mawlynnong- Dawki-Shnongpdeng-Cherrapunjee-GuwahatiDay 1: (Guwahati to Shillong 100 Kms approx)Assemble at the bike picking up point in Guwahati by 06.30 hrs. Gear yourself with the safety riding gears provided by us and start with the loaded bikes for Shillong from Guwahati. Stopover at Umiam lake (Barapani). Visit Elephant fall and Shillong peak. Night stay at Shillong. Day 2: (Shillong - Mawlynnong - Cherrapunjee 165 Kms Approx)Morning after breakfast, excursion to Mawlynnong, the cleanest village in Asia. Enroute cherrapunji; Visit the Mawsmai cave, Seven Sister Falls, Eco Park, Live Root Bridge (Double Decker)Stop for a hot cup of tea at Mawkdok. After Lunch and some rest enjoy the natural beauty in abundance.Get a view of Bangladesh from 80 feet high "machan' or observatory made of bamboo on tree top. Visit Living Root Bridge and Natural Balancing Rock. Overnight night stay at mawlynnong. Day 3: (Sightseeing at Dawki & Shnongpdeng)After breakfast gear up for full day sightseeing of Dawki, having a fun experience in adventure sports like Scuba diving, trekking, river rafting, cliff jumping, zip linig, caving, rock climbing, canyoning,kayaking and camping. (activity at own cost)Day 4: (Ride back to Guwahati 160 Kms Approx)After breakfast start for the return trip to Guwahati. Reach Guwahati. Tour ends with sweet and adventurous memories.
Chasing the Monsoons in Meghalaya
Day 1:Total drive time from Guwahati airport to Cherrapunjee (4.5 hours). Stop at Nongpoh (1.5 hour from airport) for pineapple tasting, pickle buying and lunch. Stop at Umiam lake viewpoint(1.5 hour from Nongpoh)to enjoy local seasonal fruits, chai and the view of Umiam lake. Stop at Mylliem(1.5 hour from Umiam)for tasting traditional Khasi food. Jam with local band in the evening at the resort.Day 2 Wake up by 7 am and hike to a nearby stream and waterfall. Drive out to visit Arwah cave at 9 30 am. Spend an hour exploring the cave and look at the stalactite and stalagmite deposits. Drive to Tyrna parking lot at 11 am (1 hour drive time) Start trek to the Double decker living root bridges by 1 pm. Trekking time 1.5 hours(descent). Stop at villages along the way and pluck and taste fresh fruits, with the help of the guide. Stop at the Longsroot bridge on the way. Reach Double decker living root bridge and relax by the pool. Evening at leisure and stargazing.Day 3 Wake up call 6 30 am. Fish pedicure at the pool in front of the Double Decker living root bridges. Start trek to to Rainbow falls by 9 15 am. Packed lunch will be carried. Trek time one way - 1 hour. Lunch by Rainbow falls. Trek back to reach guest house by 2 30 pm. Tea and refreshments Start trek back to parking lot at 4 pm. Trekking time 2 hours(ascent). Drive to resort and rest in the evening.(1 hour)Day 4 Wake up in time for breakfast. Drive to Mawlygbna begins at 10 am(3.5 hours). Lunch at Mawlygbna village. Head out for a walk in the village and local market. Go for a swim in a natural pool, if weather permits. Come back for tea and snacks in the village stay. Short hike to a viewpoint which overlooks the whole village and also a glimpse of Bangladesh. Dinner and sleep.Day 5: Trek to Lew Luri Lura starts at 9 15 am. Reach waterfall and get refreshed by swimming under the fall. Drive to the starting point of river canyoning activity. Enjoy river canyoning for 45 minutes. Swim on calm waters, followed by kayaking. Zip line if interested. Dive into the water at will. Packed lunch to be had by the lake. Return to the village in the evening. Take rest. Hike to viewpoint again, if interested. Day 6: Drive to Mawphanlur begins at 9 am(3.5 hours). Stop at Mawsawa to buy sun dried fish and fresh fruits. Stop along various points for photographs. Lunch at the village(Mawphanlur). Go for a hike to the highest rock which gives a panoramic view of the village. Tea will be served after the hike. Come back for a round of boating or kayaking in the lake overlooking the resort. Go for a sunset hike. Spend the evening stargazing. Day 7 Go for a morning hike to the local church. Come back for breakfast. Begin drive to Shillong at 9 am(2.5 hours). Lunch in Shillong. Shop for local handicrafts and handloom. Drive to Ri Kynjai resort*(1.5 hours). Evening at leisure.Day 8 Drive to the airport after breakfast. Breakfast time everyday: 8 to 8 30 am.