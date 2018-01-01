Private Tour of Kanheri Caves Including Lunch and Traditional Dance Performance

Meet your tour guide at the designated Hotel lobby at 8:30am and proceed to the Borivali National Park in the comfort of your private car. Kanheri comes from the Sanskrit word Krishnagiri, which means black mountain. Kanheri was an important Buddhist settlement on the Konkan coast by the 3rd century CE. Most of the caves were monasteries used for living, studying, and meditating. The larger halls lined with intricately carved Buddhist sculptures, reliefs and pillars were used for congregational worship. There are about 34 unfinished paintings of Buddha within the caves. The caves give valuable insight into former Buddhist occupation and life. The hilly terrain and lush greenery around the attraction provide for a beautiful picturesque backdrop. At 12:30pm, proceed for a delicious lunch at a local eatery. Post lunch, drive to the Sankya dance studio to watch a scintillating Bharatanatyam dance performance by the Sankhya - one of the premier and professional dance Company of the western India based in Mumbai. The presentation blends music, rhythm, poetry, expressions and bodily movements to perfection. After the performance, proceed back to your hotel or desired location in Mumbai in your private car.