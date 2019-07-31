Founded in AD 996, and retaining five sub-temples dating back over 900 years, Tabo Gompa is reckoned to be the oldest continuously functioning Buddhist…
Lahaul & Spiti
Lahaul is braced for massive changes. For years, reaching this spectacular if desolate region has involved crossing the seasonal, infamously treacherous Rohtang Pass. However, by 2020 the new Rohtang Tunnel is expected to have opened, making access a breeze from Manali. In its wake, you can expect a rush of new tourism.
Keylong (Lahaul's capital) is on the summer-only mountain highway to Ladakh. To the west, the fascinating, little-visited Pattan and Pangi Valleys are an explorer's delight. To the east, a rough jeep track leads over the soaring Kunzum La into Spiti, Himachal's 'mini-Ladakh'. Riven by deep river chasms, this is a high-altitude desert backed by snow-topped mountains and punctuated by tiny villages set in patches of striking greenery. As in Ladakh, Tibetan Buddhism is the dominant religion in both Spiti and upper Lahaul, though Hinduism is prominent in lower Lahaul. Some curious Lahauli temples encompass both religions.
Explore Lahaul & Spiti
- Tabo Gompa
Founded in AD 996, and retaining five sub-temples dating back over 900 years, Tabo Gompa is reckoned to be the oldest continuously functioning Buddhist…
- Chandratal
This gloriously calm glacial lake presents mirror-perfect reflections of the surrounding white-top peaks and geological colour-swirls. At 4270m, the 20…
- Dhankar Gompa
Like a series of whitewashed limpets, the 1200-year-old Dhankar Gompa clings precariously to an eroded cliff-edge rock pinnacle, high above the beautiful…
- Kunzum La
Forming the watershed between Lahaul and Spiti, this 4551m pass, accessed by multiple switchbacks, is topped by a grassy area where stupas are strewn with…
- TTriloknath Temple
The squat little temple is a remarkable example of Hindu-Buddhist syncretism with a basic Hindu vihar tower but a series of prayer wheels lining the inner…
- LLhalung Monastery
Near the top of Lhalung village, this outwardly modest monastery is actually an antique gem. Beneath a yellow painted tin roof, the very atmospheric…
- MMarkula Devi Temple
This unique temple has a very unusual wooden roof, half of which forms a spiky spire. Inside, fabulous, detailed wood carvings dating from the 11th to…
- DDhankar Tso
Offering beautiful reflections of the mountainscape plus chorten, this small lake sits high above Dhankar, accessed on foot by a steep 2km path that…
- Rohtang La
A logistical nightmare or a scenic highlight depending on your experience, the Rohtang La (3978m) is, at least physically, the high point of a journey…
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lahaul & Spiti.
