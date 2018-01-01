Welcome to Gokarna
A regular nominee among travellers’ favourite beaches in India, Gokarna attracts a crowd for a low-key, chilled-out beach holiday and not for full-scale parties. Most accommodation is in thatched bamboo huts along its several stretches of blissful coast.
In fact there are two Gokarnas; adjacent to the beaches is the sacred Hindu pilgrim town of Gokarna, full of ancient temples that come to life during important festivals such as Shivaratri and Ganesh Chaturthi. While its lively bazaar is an interesting place to visit, most foreign tourists don’t hang around overnight, instead making a beeline straight to the adjoining beaches.
