Welcome to Parvati Valley

The Parvati River enters the Beas just above Bhuntar and its ethereally beautiful valley stretches back up to the hot springs at Manikaran and beyond into the 5000m heights of the Great Himalayan Range. The valley has a well-deserved reputation for its charas (hashish), and several villages have been transformed into hippie/backpacker hang-outs, offering cheap accommodation, international food and nonstop music to crowds of international travellers. Like Manali, the Parvati is a favourite destination along the 'hummus trail' followed by post–military service Israeli travellers. It's also increasingly popular among young Indians. Police sometimes set up checkpoints along the roads to search for charas.

