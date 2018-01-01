Welcome to Old Goa
Top experiences in Old Goa
Old Goa activities
Private, All-Inclusive Tour of Goa
After a 9am pickup at your Goa city hotel, meet your guide and travel in a private air-conditioned vehicle to reach Old Goa, also known as Velha Goa (velha means old in Portuguese). This was the original capital of the state of Goa and the second capital city established by the Portuguese in India. It was established in 1510 and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Appreciate this slice of history as your guide shows you the many churches in Old Goa.Next, visit the Mangueshi Temple, one of the largest Hindu temples in the state of Goa. It was completed in 1560 and was originally a very plain building. Over the centuries it has been renovated and expanded. Admire the current lavish temple as your guide points out key elements like the Mangesh Linga.Then continue to the Shanta Durga Temple, a large temple complex near the village of Kavalem, before touring a spice plantation in the town of Ponda. The plantation is spread over a large area where TK SPICES are grown. After receiving a traditional Aarti welcome and a garland of marigolds, tour the plantation then enjoy a buffet lunch on site including traditional Goan dishes served on a banana leaf (vegetarian options available). After lunch, visit the Portuguese Latin Quarters in the city of Panaji, including Fontainhas (or Bairro das Fontainhas, in Portuguese). Here the Portuguese influence is easy to see in the architecture, the narrow streets, and the buildings painted in lively colors. Continue to the village of Dona Paula near Panaji. Formerly called Oddavell, this village was re-named in honor of a beloved and generous benefactor. It is now home to the National Institute of Oceanography. Finally, explore Panjim City, the capital of the state of Goa, on the banks of the Mandovi River, including the Baroque Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on the main square (known as Praça da Igreja in Portuguese), colorful villas, and cobblestone streets. Then sit back and relax for the return to Goa in your private vehicle, arriving at your hotel around 5pm.
Goa Small-Group Shore Excursion Trip with Lunch
Get picked up at the Cruise Port and travel by an air-conditioned minivan in a 7-hour shore excursion in Goa. Visit the Sahakari Spice Farm, lush garden specializing in the cultivation of spices and herbs. Continue to the Basilica of Bom Jesus which was built in the 16th century. This magnificent building is the most popular and famous of all the churches in Goa. The mortal remains of Saint Francis Xavier are kept enshrined in a silver casket, which was wrought by Goan silversmiths in 1636-37. Dedicated to Infant Jesus, this church is now a World Heritage Monument.Head to the Se Cathedral, the most imposing of all the churches at Old Goa. Its vaulted interior overwhelms visitors with its sheer grandeur. This Cathedral has five bells, among them the famous Golden Bell, the biggest in Goa. This church is dedicated to St.Catherine of Alexandria. You can choose to visit the Church of St.Francis of Assis. The entrance and the choir were built in the Manueline style, the only fragment of its kind in the East. First built in 1517, it was later rebuilt twice, in 1521 and in 1661. The interior is illustrated with exquisite paintings and the floor has a large number of tombstones with coats-of-arms. The adjacent convent now houses the Archaeological Museum. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at Goa port or another location of your choice.
Shri Manguesh Temple, Bom Jesus, Lunch with Goa Port Pickup
9am - You will be picked up from the sea port or your desired location in Goa to begin your full day tour with a professional guide.9:45am - Shri Manguesh TempleA beautiful temple dedicated to Lord Shiva located on a Hillock. The 400-year-old temple is known for its elegant structure and the pillars which are considered to be the most beautiful among the temples is Goa. A beautiful seven-story Deepa Stambha (decorative lamp tower), stands at the gates in the temple complex. 10:45am - Shree Shantadurga TempleSet amidst lush emerald hills, this temple is dedicated to Shree Shantadurga Devi. The Temple has an impressive idol of Goddess Shree Durga who mediated between Shree Vishnu and Shree Shiva and stopped the fierce-full war going on between the two.12:30pm - Tropical Spice Plantation (Lunch Included)Spread over large tract of verdant land, which offers the perfect setting for you to soak in a pure unadulterated nature. Guest are welcomed in a traditional way. Healthy and nutritious food is served in a traditional manner on a banana leaf. Indulge in a riot of colors in the butterfly garden. Delight in the sight of over 75 spices of birds within the plantation. Catch sight of some vary rare and endangered species of birds.3pm - Basilica of Bom Jesus (a UNESCO World Heritage Site)Located at Old Goa, The Basilica of Bom Jesus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The foundation stone was laid on 24th November 1594, and completed on 15th May 1605. Home to the Saint Francis Xavier, the priest responsible to bring Christianity to the region. It is said that the great Saint Francis Xavier had immense powers of healing which is still reflected in the remains of his mortal self. The remains of Saint Francis are kept in a well clad casket.4pm - Se CathedralThis magnificent 16th century monument is the biggest church in Goa, displaying the majestic grandeur of Portuguese rule. The Cathedral is dedicated to St. Catherine of Alexandria hence it is also known as St. Catherine's' Cathedral. The Sé Cathedral has five bells. The existing tower houses a famous bell, one of the largest in Goa and often referred to as 'Golden Bell' on account of its rich tone which has been immortalized in a Portuguese poem. 5pm - Church of St. Francis of AssisiTo the west of the Se Cathedral is the former palace of the Archbishop that connects the Se Cathedral to the Convent and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. This church was built in the 17th century. Attached to the church is a convent, which has been converted into a museum by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1964.6pm - You will be dropped back off to the sea port or your desired location in Goa.
Panaji Heritage walk with cultural evangelist and archaeologist
We begin our walk from the Latin quarters of Fontainhas, the residential quarters designed for the Portuguese Bureaucrats and servants. This was one of the earliest settlements in Panaji city. The quarter has retained its heritage look with the small crowded lanes flanked by the typical bright Portuguese styled houses. Our walk takes u past a wishing well, Chapel of St. Sebastian and the Temple on the hill dedicated to lord Maruti and the Geetanjali Gallery of modern art exhibitions. Tobacco SquareWe visit the square which got its name from Tobacco trading over the river. Later this square served as the police headquarters, a customs and mint area and currently accommodates the General Post Office and the Sao Tome Chappel. We walk past bright coloured buildings set on the backdrop of the river Mandovi. We will also walk to the Mermaid Garden and statue of the world famous hypnotist Abbe Faria.Palace of MaquinezesOur next destination is the headquarters for the International Film Festival of India and the Entertainment Society of Goa. The Palace of Maquinezes or Palacio dos Maquinezes was built in 1702 and originally belonged to two brothers, Diago da Costa de Ataide e Tieve and Cristovam da Costa de Ataide e Tieve, known by the name of Maquinezes. In 1842, the Portuguese used the nearly 150-year old Palace to house the Goa Medical College. This grand palace has been part of many Bollywood films such as Golmaal.Panaji City ChurchThe Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church is often used to represent Goa in Bollywood films. The church was constructed on this hill for the sailors in the year 1541 after demolishing a temple. Later in the early 17th century it was renovated and constructed in the Baroque style of architecture. The church houses a large church bell in Goa that was brought here from the fallen monastery of Old Goa.Mahalakshmi TempleWe visit a unique temple dedicated to the goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi. It is the only temple constructed in Goa with the permission of Portuguese after years of wanton destruction of temples. The temple board also founded one of the most eminent institutions for the spread of education in the regional languages. Noon- End of tour
5 Days Goa and Mumbai Private Tour from Delhi
Day 1: Delhi - Goa You will be transferred to Goa by airplane. Entering Goa, you can check-in to the hotel and spend the rest of the day enjoying the beauty of the coasts and calmness of the shorelines. The first night stay will be in Goa. Day 2: GoaGoa was colonized by the Portuguese in the sixteenth century and remained under their run until the point when the Indian government recaptured control in 1961; this history has left the shoreline province of Goa with an inheritance of social enhancement. The territory is known for its delightful shorelines and casual environment. Eastern and western impacts including a gesture to the previous Portuguese rulers can be found in Goa's food, design and religion. On Day 2 begin your morning, appreciating visit of Old Goa for half day then see the Mangueshi Temple and witness the day by day pujas (offerings) to the divinities. Go for a walk along the palm-lined shore of Miramar Beach and Dona Pula. The evening is allowed to investigate at your recreation. The second night stay will also be at Goa. Day 3: GoaEnjoy a free day with no visiting game plans. Unwind by the shoreline or investigate a greater amount of Goa's curious towns, with cobble-stone lanes and white-washed houses of worship and holy places. Overnight: Goa Day 4: Goa - MumbaiToward the evening exchange to air terminal for flight to Mumbai will be held. On landing, exchange to the lodging and appreciate whatever remains of the day at relaxation. Mumbai is a clamoring city that mixes the old with the new. See the distinct difference of this affluent city, with its palm-lined boulevards, craftsmanship deco homes and stylish shopping zones in the midst of the bedlam of day by day life, where dairy animals meander the roads and wallas (neighborhood tradesmen) carry out their specialty. Overnight: Mumbai Day 5: MumbaiToward the beginning of today, exchange to the Mumbai air terminal where your visit finishes up.
6-Night Goa Adventure Tour
Day 1 Upon arrival at Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport) you will be picked up and transferred to the hotel for check-in. Day free to relax, explore or soak up the sun. Day 2 [B]Start your day with a kayaking excursion in Sal Backwaters through the mangroves, lotus ponds, arching bamboos and mango groves. In the afternoon drive to Goa Chitra Ethnic Museum and see the exhibits and displays. Alternatively, you can take an evening drive to Panaji, discover the old Latin Quarter and explore the main street, church, riverside promenade, shop for souvenirs. Day 3 [B,L]Proceed to see crocodiles in the Mandovi River by covered boat (snacks and juice/water included). Cruise along the backwaters, spotting various birds and wildlife, watch the locals extract sand and fish in the river. Visit the spice plantations and enjoy a traditional Goan Hindu lunch (included) on a banana leaf. Visit the World Heritage monuments, structures, churches and museums of Old Goa. Return back to the resort in the evening. Day 4 [B]Go kayaking in the fast flowing Zuari River (snacks, juice and water included). See incredible sights from the waterline, crumbling structures of a bygone era, birds, fishermen setting stakes in the river, ring net fishing, etc. In the afternoon relax on the silvery sands of Utorda Beach, swim in the blue green waters of the Arabian Sea, indulge in a few water sports, chill at the beach shacks. Day 5 [B, L] Visit the Grande Island by covered boat/catamaran, watch dolphins, enjoy ocean swimming , snorkeling, fishing (snacks/beverages included). Have lunch/BBQ on the island/beach, relax on the silvery sands and return in the evening. In the evening, explore and city and perhaps try some special local food.Day 6 [B] Go kayaking in Spike’s River (Nerul River) in Nerul and visit Fort Agauda. Explore the belt of Candolim Beach, Calangute Beach and Baga Beach. Afterwards feel free to go souvenirs shopping. Day 7 [B]There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast, based on your departure flight schedule, you will be transferred to the airport for your onward journey.