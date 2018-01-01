Shri Manguesh Temple, Bom Jesus, Lunch with Goa Port Pickup

9am - You will be picked up from the sea port or your desired location in Goa to begin your full day tour with a professional guide.9:45am - Shri Manguesh TempleA beautiful temple dedicated to Lord Shiva located on a Hillock. The 400-year-old temple is known for its elegant structure and the pillars which are considered to be the most beautiful among the temples is Goa. A beautiful seven-story Deepa Stambha (decorative lamp tower), stands at the gates in the temple complex. 10:45am - Shree Shantadurga TempleSet amidst lush emerald hills, this temple is dedicated to Shree Shantadurga Devi. The Temple has an impressive idol of Goddess Shree Durga who mediated between Shree Vishnu and Shree Shiva and stopped the fierce-full war going on between the two.12:30pm - Tropical Spice Plantation (Lunch Included)Spread over large tract of verdant land, which offers the perfect setting for you to soak in a pure unadulterated nature. Guest are welcomed in a traditional way. Healthy and nutritious food is served in a traditional manner on a banana leaf. Indulge in a riot of colors in the butterfly garden. Delight in the sight of over 75 spices of birds within the plantation. Catch sight of some vary rare and endangered species of birds.3pm - Basilica of Bom Jesus (a UNESCO World Heritage Site)Located at Old Goa, The Basilica of Bom Jesus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The foundation stone was laid on 24th November 1594, and completed on 15th May 1605. Home to the Saint Francis Xavier, the priest responsible to bring Christianity to the region. It is said that the great Saint Francis Xavier had immense powers of healing which is still reflected in the remains of his mortal self. The remains of Saint Francis are kept in a well clad casket.4pm - Se CathedralThis magnificent 16th century monument is the biggest church in Goa, displaying the majestic grandeur of Portuguese rule. The Cathedral is dedicated to St. Catherine of Alexandria hence it is also known as St. Catherine's' Cathedral. The Sé Cathedral has five bells. The existing tower houses a famous bell, one of the largest in Goa and often referred to as 'Golden Bell' on account of its rich tone which has been immortalized in a Portuguese poem. 5pm - Church of St. Francis of AssisiTo the west of the Se Cathedral is the former palace of the Archbishop that connects the Se Cathedral to the Convent and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. This church was built in the 17th century. Attached to the church is a convent, which has been converted into a museum by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1964.6pm - You will be dropped back off to the sea port or your desired location in Goa.