Welcome to Bihar & Jharkhand
Truth be told, the whole of this region is off the beaten track. Outside Bodhgaya, foreign tourists are almost nonexistent, so if you're looking to sidestep mainstream travel, and especially if you have an interest in Buddhism, this unfashionable pocket of India could be an unexpected highlight.
Trip to Bodhgaya - The Holy Place of Enlightenment, with Nalanda-Rajgir
Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment, showing different aspects of his life; Bodhgaya Archaeological Museum - houses a small collection of Buddhist sculpture from the 1st century B.C, to the 11th century A.D; Jagannath Temple close by has a four armed statue of Shiva in black stone. Visit Rajgir which is one of the most important site. Rajgir has its own very scenic beauty surrounded by five holy hills, the picturesque little town of Rajgir is important for Buddhists as well as Jains. Nalanda is one of the world's oldest living cities. The Buddhist University of Nalanda, once the most prestigious center of learning in Asia, was built here.
Lord Buddhas Trail Tour
Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment. Sarnath:Located merely 8 kilometers away from Varanasi, Sarnath is one of the major Buddhist attractions venerated by the Buddhists from all across the globe. It was at Sarnath where the Lord Gautama Buddha after attaining enlightenment had preached His first sermon to His five disciples. Banaras Hindu University:Scattered over a vast area of 2,000 acres, the Banaras Hindu University has the privilege of being the largest and the oldest university of north India.
Journey to Lord Buddha's Enlightenment Place
Visit the Mahabodhi Temple which is of immense attraction to the Buddhists. Visit the Mahabodhi Tree - The tree is considered holy since Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under it.
Excursion tour of Rajgir & Nalanda from Bodhgaya
Visit Rajgir which is one of the most important tourist places in India. Lord Buddha spent many years in Rajgir and also delivered sermons here. The historic sites of Rajgir is associated with Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism attract pilgrims from all over world. Nalanda is located in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. It is well known as the ancient center of learning which has the remains of the great Nalanda University and several monasteries and temples.
